Police: Man stabs brother to death in Stafford

A man was found stabbed to death in Stafford County Wednesday night, and the suspect Sheriff's deputies have in custody is the victim's own brother.

WASHINGTON — A man was found stabbed to death in Stafford County Wednesday evening, and the suspect who Sheriff’s deputies have in custody is the victim’s own brother.

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing around 5:50 p.m. at a house on Clint Lane. When they arrived, they discovered Latonio Curmon, 18, lying on his back in a pool of blood.

He had a stab wound on the left side of his torso that was bleeding heavily, according to officials.

Latonio was pronounced dead a little over 15 minutes later.

His brother, Miequan Curmon, 19, was identified as the suspect.

He allegedly fled the scene shortly after the attack.

A drone team and police dogs were called in to help locate him.

He was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. near Cool Springs Road and Kings Highway.

Miequan is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

A map of the area where he was apprehended is below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.