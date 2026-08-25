Xavi Hernandez aims to revive Netherlands team and pledges a more dominating style

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch soccer coaches helped shape Xavi Hernandez. Now the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder wants to…

ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch soccer coaches helped shape Xavi Hernandez. Now the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder wants to return the favor and rejuvenate a Netherlands team that disappointed with its defensive style at the World Cup.

Louis van Gaal, who also coached the Netherlands, gave Xavi his debut for Barcelona. The midfielder grew up at the Catalan club where the playing philosophy of Dutch all-time great Johan Cruyff remains strong.

At his presentation Tuesday, Xavi sounded like he was harking back to the “total football” ideals of Cruyff-led Dutch teams in the 1970s as he laid out his ambitions for the Netherlands playing style.

“We want … to dominate the game, to take the initiative with the ball,” he said. “And at the same time, our goal is to show to everybody a team with passion, with desire and ambition.”

Netherlands Soccer Federation technical director Nigel de Jong said Xavi was on a shortlist of four candidates for the coveted job after former Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, and Arne Slot, who is still without a job after being fired by Liverpool in late May. They both declined. The other candidate was Michael Reiziger, who coaches the Netherlands’ youth team.

The new coach was unfazed by the big names ahead of him in the selection process.

“Well, it’s not a bad position after Guardiola and after Slot. Third position. At least we are … on the podium. I don’t care,” he said.

Xavi’s first test comes Sept. 24 in Amsterdam when the Netherlands plays Germany, which also has a new coach — Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool manager replaced Julian Nagelsmann, who quit after another disappointing World Cup campaign.

“I feel excited,” Xavi said, “I feel motivated because, you know, we are playing against Germany, one of the best, teams in Europe and one of the best coaches in the last years, Jürgen Klopp. So yeah, it’s a big challenge from the beginning, but I think we will be ready.”

The 46-year-old Xavi had been out of work since leaving his job as Barcelona coach in May 2024. He replaces Ronald Koeman after his departure following the World Cup, where the Netherlands lost in a penalty shootout to Morocco in the Round of 32.

While the Netherlands has struggled to win on soccer’s biggest stages — Oranje has reached three World Cup finals and lost them all — Xavi has a history of victories.

With Xavi playing at the heart of its midfield, Barcelona won 25 titles, including four Champions Leagues and eight Spanish leagues. He was also key to a four-year run in which Spain won the 2010 World Cup — beating the Netherlands in the final in Johannesburg — and European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Now he wants to extend his winning ways with the Netherlands.

“We will try to change some things. Good habits, new energy,” he said. “We will work with passion, with ambition and with desire in order that people in Holland, the 18 million people, be proud of our team.”

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