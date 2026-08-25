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US Open Results

The Associated Press

August 25, 2026, 10:55 AM

Tuesday

At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Gael Monfils, France, and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, and Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 4-1, 4-1.

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