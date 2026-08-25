BlueCo clubs Chelsea and Strasbourg do transfer business again as Kellyman moves to France

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea and Strasbourg — two clubs in the same ownership group — struck another deal for a…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea and Strasbourg — two clubs in the same ownership group — struck another deal for a player on Tuesday, with 20-year-old midfielder Omari Kellyman moving to the French team on a permanent deal.

Kellyman is the third player to make the move from Chelsea to Strasbourg in this summer transfer window alone, with goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and defender Genesis Antwi also completing loan switches.

Meanwhile, two players have been signed from Strasbourg by Chelsea: Argentina international Valentin Barco and striker Emanuel Emegha for a combined $75 million.

Three players on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea last season — goalkeeper Mike Penders, defender Aaron Anselmino and striker David Datro Fofana — have all returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer.

Strasbourg was bought by BlueCo in 2023, a year after the American consortium paid 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) to take control of Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, 14 players have now moved between the two teams under BlueCo.

Strasbourg is under financial scrutiny from UEFA, which has advised the French team to “significantly decrease” player costs in 2026. Strasbourg’s 13 million euros ($15 million) fine in June for overspending was the biggest imposed by the European soccer body on any club last season.

Chelsea reportedly has a buy-back option for Kellyman, who spent last season at Cardiff City in English soccer’s third tier.

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