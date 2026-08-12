Sports on TV for Aug. 17 – 23

ADV15-16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Aug. 17
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Pittsburgh
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Dallas at Golden State
PEACOCK — Dallas at Golden State
_____
Tuesday, Aug. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)
8 p.m.
TBS — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)
TRUTV — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Toronto
9 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Chicago
_____
Wednesday, Aug. 19
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
USA — Minnesota at Golden State
_____
Thursday, Aug. 20
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, First Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, First Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, First Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
8 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
6:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
8 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Texas (8:05 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Houston
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at L.A. Chargers
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Los Angeles
_____
Friday, Aug. 21
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
10:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
6 a.m. (Saturday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — TBA
11 p.m.
SECN — TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Second Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada (taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — L.A. Angels at Texas
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver ((joined in progress) (9 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Coventry City at Arsenal
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — TBA
10 p.m.
ION — Portland at Toronto
_____
Saturday, Aug. 22
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Washington, Washington
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
1 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Washington, Washington
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Dollar Tree 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
5 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Washington, Washington
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 10: All-Star Game and Championship – TBD, Charlotte, N.C.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
SECN — TBA
7 p.m.
SECN — TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
FOX — Louisville at Wisconsin
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Third Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
11 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Third Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Third Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Third Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
10 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Third Round, Barton Hills Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich. (taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Main Card, Tampa, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Miami (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (7:15 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Boston (7:15 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Cleveland
4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Miami
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Hull City
10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FC
2:30 p.m.
USA — German Supercup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, Final
3:30 p.m.
ABC — La Liga: TBA
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at New York
9 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Los Angeles
_____
Sunday, Aug. 23
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Washington, Washington
Noon
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
1 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., Streets of Washington, Washington
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Dollar Tree 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
SECN — TBA
1 p.m.
ACCN — TBA
2 p.m.
SECN — TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Final Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
10 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Final Round, Barton Hills Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich. (taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Boston (3:10 p.m.)
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Boston (3:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Cincinnati at Arizona (4:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Arizona (4:15 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Williamsport, Pa.
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Seattle at Tennessee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NWSL: Orlando at Washington
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Dallas
7 p.m.
NBC — Indiana at Chicago
PEACOCK — Indiana at Chicago
_____
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