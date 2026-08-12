Sports on TV for Aug. 17 – 23

ADV15-16 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 17 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL 4 p.m. ESPNU —…

ADV15-16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Aug. 17

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Pittsburgh

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Golden State

PEACOCK — Dallas at Golden State

_____

Tuesday, Aug. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (6:40 p.m.)

8 p.m.

TBS — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

TRUTV — Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs (8:05 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Toronto

9 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Chicago

_____

Wednesday, Aug. 19

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

USA — Minnesota at Golden State

_____

Thursday, Aug. 20

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, First Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, First Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, First Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

6:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

8 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas (8:05 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Las Vegas at Houston

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at L.A. Chargers

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Los Angeles

_____

Friday, Aug. 21

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

10:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

6 a.m. (Saturday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — TBA

11 p.m.

SECN — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Second Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada (taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — L.A. Angels at Texas

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver ((joined in progress) (9 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Coventry City at Arsenal

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — TBA

10 p.m.

ION — Portland at Toronto

_____

Saturday, Aug. 22

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Washington, Washington

10 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

1 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Washington, Washington

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Dollar Tree 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

5 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Streets of Washington, Washington

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 10: All-Star Game and Championship – TBD, Charlotte, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

SECN — TBA

7 p.m.

SECN — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — Louisville at Wisconsin

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Third Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

11 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Third Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Third Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Third Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Third Round, Barton Hills Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich. (taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FOX — The Alabama Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: Main Card, Tampa, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Miami (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (7:15 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Boston (7:15 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Cleveland

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Giants at Miami

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at Hull City

10 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FC

2:30 p.m.

USA — German Supercup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, Final

3:30 p.m.

ABC — La Liga: TBA

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at New York

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Los Angeles

_____

Sunday, Aug. 23

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of Washington, Washington

Noon

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., Streets of Washington, Washington

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Dollar Tree 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

SECN — TBA

1 p.m.

ACCN — TBA

2 p.m.

SECN — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Final Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Final Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Final Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship, Final Round, Barton Hills Country Club, Ann Arbor, Mich. (taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Boston (3:10 p.m.)

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Boston (3:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Cincinnati at Arizona (4:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Arizona (4:15 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Williamsport, Pa.

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Seattle at Tennessee

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NWSL: Orlando at Washington

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Dallas

7 p.m.

NBC — Indiana at Chicago

PEACOCK — Indiana at Chicago

_____

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