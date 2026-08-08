White Sox retire No. 13 of former manager and shortstop Ozzie Guillén

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox retired the No. 13 of former manager and shortstop Ozzie Guillén’ in a…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox retired the No. 13 of former manager and shortstop Ozzie Guillén’ in a ceremony before Saturday’s game against Cleveland.

The 62-year-old Guillén , a colorful analyst on White Sox telecasts, became the 13th individual and first former manager to have his number retired by the team. His name and number were unveiled on a façade of Rate Field’s second deck.

A three-time All-Star, Guillen played his first 13 of 16 major league seasons with the White Sox. He was the AL rookie of the year in 1985 at age 21, and won a Gold Glove in 1990.

In 13 seasons as a White Sox player, Guillen batted .265 with 24 home runs, 565 RBIs and 163 stolen bases over 1,743 regular-season games. He concluded his playing career with Baltimore, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, and finished with a .264 average, 28 homers and 619 RBIs when he retired in 2000.

Guillén returned to Chicago to manage the White Sox from 2004 to 2011 and led the White Sox to their last World Series championship in 2005. Over eight seasons, his record was 678-617.

Guillén was introduced in front of the White Sox dugout by A.J Pierzynski and Paul Konerko, stars on the 2005 White Sox team that rolled to an 11-1 record in that postseason. Other former teammates and players were also in attendance, as well as White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

“I’ve never been nervous playing baseball,” Guillén said. “I’ve never been nervous managing baseball. But today I am very, very nervous because this is a different moment.

“Today I’m not here as a manager. Today I’m here as a grateful man given this opportunity.”

In a statement, Reinsdorf said: “From the moment he joined this organization in spring training 1985, Ozzie Guillén has been one of a kind.”

Guillén was electric as a player and outspoken, often fiery, as a manager. The Venezuela native never shied away from bluntness — and profanity — in assessing players, plays, games or whatever.

Konerko said Guillén was “passionate” and “never had trouble telling anyone something that was wrong.”

Guillén also managed the Miami Marlins in 2012 and was fired after one season after his team went 69-93. Not only the record, but backlash caused by Guillen’s awkward praise of former Cuban strongman Fidel Castro contributed to his dismissal in South Florida.

On Saturday, Guillén was joined by his wife, Ibis, onstage, with family members including his three sons, seated in front of him. He wore a dark suit with a prominent Venezuelan flag lapel pin.

Meeting with reporters, Guillén called out his Venezuelan heritage and his selection of uniform No. 13 as something linked to the country’s baseball tradition.

He saluted nine-time All-Star infielder Dave Conceptión, who wore No. 13 over 19 seasons with Cincinnati as an inspiration. He called out current Venezuelan Atlanta outfield Ronald Acuña Jr. for continuing with the tradition of wearing No. 13.

“I think 13 belongs to my country,” Guillén said. “And to me in Venezuela 13 is a lucky number and Americans did not believe what a lucky number that is.”

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