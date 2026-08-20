Welsh rider Josh Tarling to race Spanish Vuelta a week after death of his brother Finlay

MADRID (AP) — Welsh rider Josh Tarling is set to take part in the Spanish Vuelta starting this weekend, just…

MADRID (AP) — Welsh rider Josh Tarling is set to take part in the Spanish Vuelta starting this weekend, just over a week after his brother Finlay Tarling was killed in the Volta a Portugal.

Netcompany Ineos named its team for the race on Thursday, including the 22-year-old time trial specialist Josh, who returns to the Vuelta after making his debut in 2024 and a month after completing his first Tour de France.

“We all fully support Josh in his decision to take part in the race,” team race director Geraint Thomas said.

The 19-year-old Finlay Tarling was killed during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal on Aug. 14 when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver reportedly missed the signs from stewards and entered the road going in the opposite direction of the race.

Cycling team NSN withdrew its development squad from the rest of the race the following day.

Finlay Tarling, like his older brother, was also a time-trial specialist.

The 81st Vuelta starts Saturday with a very technical individual time trial in Monaco, where race favorite Tadej Pogačar lives.

The Slovenian rider is aiming to complete a Grand Tour hat trick after winning a record-equaling fifth Tour de France last month to add to his 2024 Giro d’Italia triumph. The Vuelta is the only Grand Tour race Pogačar is yet to conquer.

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