US Amateur results from Thursday at Merion

Results from the round of 16 Thursday in the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania:
Brandon Knight, United States, def. Gaven Lane, United States, 1 up.
Carter Loflin, United States, def. William Jennings, United States, 19 holes.
Adam Bresnu, Morocco, def. Max Herendeen, United States, 5 and 4.
Jack Whaley, England, def. Christian Cavaliere, United States, 4 and 3.
Jay Leng Jr., United States, def. Tyler Watts, United States, 1 up.
Jack Turner, United States, def. Joshua Bai, New Zealand, 5 and 3.
Michael Lugiano, United States, def. Drake Harvey, United States, 1 up.
Logan Reilly, United States, def. Ryder Cowan, United States, 20 holes.
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