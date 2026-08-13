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US Amateur results from Thursday at Merion

The Associated Press

August 13, 2026, 7:54 PM

Results from the round of 16 Thursday in the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania:

Brandon Knight, United States, def. Gaven Lane, United States, 1 up.

Carter Loflin, United States, def. William Jennings, United States, 19 holes.

Adam Bresnu, Morocco, def. Max Herendeen, United States, 5 and 4.

Jack Whaley, England, def. Christian Cavaliere, United States, 4 and 3.

Jay Leng Jr., United States, def. Tyler Watts, United States, 1 up.

Jack Turner, United States, def. Joshua Bai, New Zealand, 5 and 3.

Michael Lugiano, United States, def. Drake Harvey, United States, 1 up.

Logan Reilly, United States, def. Ryder Cowan, United States, 20 holes.

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See AP’s full golf coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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