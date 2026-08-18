Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus on MLB This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP, play $5, and receive $50 in bonus entries Tuesday. The offer can provide additional entries for eligible MLB contests, including White Sox-Cubs and Dodgers-Rockies matchups. You can get the offer right here.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

Offer Detail Information Promo code WTOP New-user offer Play $5, get $50 in bonus entries Who can claim it? Eligible new users who meet applicable age, identity, and location requirements Last verified August 18, 2026

The promotion is available only where Underdog and the applicable game format are permitted. Users must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction when entering contests. Availability can vary by state, and Underdog may require identity and geolocation verification.

Before jumping into the various offer dynamics and what you need to know, know that trading involves risk, including the potential total loss of a position. Trading decisions and their consequences are solely the user’s responsibility. Nothing on underdogexchange.com constitutes a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a financial instrument. UDX is subject to CFTC regulatory oversight.

How to Claim the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Open the Underdog registration page. Create a new account and provide the requested personal information. Enter promo code WTOP. This is key in the process. Check that the code appears correctly before completing registration. Complete verification. Underdog may verify your identity, age, and physical location. Fund your account if required. Choose an available payment method and add enough funds to submit a qualifying $5 play. Submit an eligible $5 play. Once the qualifying play is accepted, the $50 in bonus entries should be credited according to the promotion’s terms.

Review the offer in your account before playing. Do not assume that bonus entries can be withdrawn, transferred, or used in every contest format.

MLB Games to Watch This Week

Two matchups featured on the August 18 evening slate offer a broad range of player markets.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs

The White Sox visit the Cubs at Wrigley Field, with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET on August 18. The forecast calls for sunny conditions, a temperature of 74 degrees, and a 9 mph wind from the southwest.

Kevin Gausman is the listed probable starter for the Cubs, while Bryan Hudson is listed for the White Sox. Gausman’s strikeout market varies by operator: some books list 5.5 strikeouts, while others list 6.5. That distinction is important when comparing a sportsbook market with any projection offered on Underdog.

Recent trend data shows Gausman failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in two of his previous three starts against the White Sox. He also failed to exceed that mark in three of his previous four home starts. Those are small samples rather than guarantees, but they provide context for evaluating his projection.

Other trends to monitor include:

Andrew Benintendi: Recorded at least one hit in six of his previous seven road games.

Recorded at least one hit in six of his previous seven road games. Miguel Vargas: Recorded at least one hit in four consecutive road games.

Recorded at least one hit in four consecutive road games. Alex Bregman: Recorded at least one hit in six consecutive games against the White Sox.

Recorded at least one hit in six consecutive games against the White Sox. Pete Crow-Armstrong: Recorded at least one hit in 10 of his previous 14 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers face the Rockies at Coors Field, with first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET on August 18. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 89 degrees, and an 11 mph wind from the east-northeast.

Eric Lauer and Ryan Feltner are the listed probable pitchers. Available market data lists both starters at 3.5 strikeouts at multiple operators. Lauer exceeded 3.5 strikeouts in two of his previous three appearances against Colorado, while Feltner failed to exceed 3.5 in five of his previous six home starts.

Coors Field often draws attention to hitter projections, but venue alone should not determine a selection. Recent player trends offer additional context:

Andy Pages: Exceeded 1.5 total bases in four consecutive road games.

Exceeded 1.5 total bases in four consecutive road games. Mookie Betts: Failed to exceed 1.5 total bases in 10 of his previous 12 road games.

Failed to exceed 1.5 total bases in 10 of his previous 12 road games. Freddie Freeman: Failed to exceed 1.5 total bases in 12 of his previous 14 games.

Failed to exceed 1.5 total bases in 12 of his previous 14 games. Willi Castro: Recorded at least one hit in 11 of his previous 12 home games.

Recorded at least one hit in 11 of his previous 12 home games. Connor Norby: Recorded at least one hit in four consecutive games against the Dodgers.

Important Note About Projections and Odds

Sportsbook props and Underdog projections are not interchangeable. A sportsbook may offer an over/under with odds attached, while Underdog generally asks users to select whether a player will finish higher or lower than a posted projection. Lines can also differ across operators and change as lineups, weather, and pitching plans are confirmed.

Before submitting an entry:

Confirm that the player is active and expected to start.

Check the projection shown inside Underdog rather than relying on a third-party number.

Review weather and lineup updates.

Understand how ties, postponed games, shortened appearances, and late scratches are graded.

Read the rules for the specific game format available in your jurisdiction.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP FAQ

What is the Underdog promo code?

The promo code is WTOP.

What does the welcome offer provide?

Eligible new users can play $5 and receive $50 in bonus entries, subject to the full promotional terms.

Is the offer available to existing users?

No. The listed welcome offer is intended for eligible new users.

Are bonus entries withdrawable as cash?

No. Bonus entries are promotional credits and generally cannot be withdrawn directly. Any winnings and play-through requirements are governed by Underdog’s terms.

Can the offer be used for MLB contests?

Eligible users may be able to use the bonus entries on available MLB contests or projections. Contest and game-format availability depends on location and the options displayed in the user’s account.