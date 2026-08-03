Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB Game Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and secure up to $1,000 in FanCash ahead of the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Click here to get in on the action.

This bonus is a bet match offer structured over 10 days, giving new players up to $100 in FanCash daily for a total value of $1,000. For bettors looking to leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on this selected MLB game, understanding the mechanics of this sign-up promotion is the perfect starting point.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Details and Terms

If you are looking to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Chicago Cubs in their upcoming clash, utilizing promo code WTOPFAN provides an excellent way to get started. By understanding the terms and conditions, you can maximize the value of this 10-day promotion as you wager on the MLB action.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 3, 2026

Here is a summary of how the Fanatics Sportsbook offer works and its key terms:

Activate the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager matched each day in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager matched each day in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Daily Application: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Conditions: FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or withdrawn as cash.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or withdrawn as cash. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from the final winnings calculations.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds, Analysis

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43) hit the road to take on the Chicago Cubs (63-49) on August 4, 2026, at 12:05 AM UTC. While specific division standings and playoff rankings are not available in the current data, the stellar win-loss records of both clubs suggest a heavyweight matchup with significant postseason implications.

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Chicago Cubs Spread -1.5 (+136) +1.5 (-165) Moneyline -124 +107 Total Runs Over 8 (-115) Under 8 (-105)

Although specific team trends and records as favorites or underdogs are not currently available, diving into the hitting statistics illustrates why this total sits at 8 runs. The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a formidable offensive lineup anchored by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who boasts 67 RBIs, 48 extra-base hits, a .292 batting average, and a .939 OPS over 391 at-bats. He is joined by Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .310 with an .874 OPS, making the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup incredibly dangerous for Chicago Cubs probable pitcher Matthew Boyd.

Conversely, the Chicago Cubs counter with their own offensive weapons to support their side of the moneyline. Ian Happ has tallied 48 RBIs and 41 extra-base hits this season, while Seiya Suzuki has maintained a .273 batting average and an .840 OPS. With Justin Wrobleski taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs will look to leverage their depth, including Michael Busch (60 RBIs) and Nico Hoerner (51 RBIs). Both offenses offer intriguing angles for bettors looking to leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on this matchup.

How to Activate Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with your new account and claiming your bonus for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs game is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully unlock the offer ahead of the first pitch:

Enter the Promo Code: Begin by clicking through to the platform and ensuring the promo code WTOPFAN is entered during the signup process.

Begin by clicking through to the platform and ensuring the promo code is entered during the signup process. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity.

Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods to officially activate the offer.

Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods to officially activate the offer. Place Your Wagers: To participate in the match program, place a minimum wager of $10. The sportsbook will match your daily wager up to $100 over the first 10 days after registration.

By completing these steps, you will be fully set up to leverage your bonus funds on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, or any other eligible MLB market over your first 10 days on the platform.