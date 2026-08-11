Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Aug. 12
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ACCN — LSU at Wake Forest
9 p.m.
BTN — Duke at Southern Cal
GOLF
3 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 MLB High School All-American Game: Team Thome vs. Team Hunter, Dyersville, Iowa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Central Region Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Houston at San Francisco (joined in progress) (3:45 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at L.A. Angels
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:50 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa, Final, Salzburg, Austria
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey ay Nashville, Group A
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at San Diego, Group A
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Toronto at Dallas
10 p.m.
CNBC — Chicago at Golden State
USA — Chicago at Golden State
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