Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Aug. 12 COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m. ACCN — LSU…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 12

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — LSU at Wake Forest

9 p.m.

BTN — Duke at Southern Cal

GOLF

3 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — 2026 MLB High School All-American Game: Team Thome vs. Team Hunter, Dyersville, Iowa

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Central Region Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, Great Lakes Region Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Houston at San Francisco (joined in progress) (3:45 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at L.A. Angels

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa, Final, Salzburg, Austria

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey ay Nashville, Group A

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at San Diego, Group A

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Toronto at Dallas

10 p.m.

CNBC — Chicago at Golden State

USA — Chicago at Golden State

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