Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Aug. 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Fremantle
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — BC at Calgary
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — TCU at Wisconsin
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Central Region Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region Championship, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Miami (1:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
NETFLIX — Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Dyersville, Iowa
11 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (10:10 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at San Francisco (joined in progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Tijuana at Portland, Group A
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Singles Finals
9:30 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.