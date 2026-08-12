Sports on TV for Thursday, Aug. 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Aug. 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:55 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Aug. 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Fremantle

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — BC at Calgary

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — TCU at Wisconsin

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, First Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Central Region Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region Semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, New England Region Championship, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Northwest Region Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Pittsburgh at Miami (1:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

NETFLIX — Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Dyersville, Iowa

11 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (10:10 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at San Francisco (joined in progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Tijuana at Portland, Group A

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Singles Finals

9:30 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Los Angeles at New York

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas

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