Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Aug. 2 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 2

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Lommel, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets, LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands, Atlanta

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Final Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Final Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. California, Columbus, Ohio

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Snohomish vs. Lake Mary, Game 1 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Toms River vs. Kinki Softball, Game 2 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Live Oak vs. Daviess County, Game 3 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: OnField vs. Johnston County, Game 4 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Arizona at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Club Friendly: Wrexham AFC vs. Sunderland, Chester, Pa.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Boston at Denver

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TBT BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — TBT: Davis Steel at La Familia, Championship

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Singles Finals; ATP Doubles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada – ATP/WTA 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Los Angeles at Portland

PEACOCK — Los Angeles at Portland

7 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Dallas

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