Sports on TV for Sunday, Aug. 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 2
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Lommel, Belgium
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Lommel, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets, LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands, Atlanta
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Final Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Final Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: New York vs. California, Columbus, Ohio
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Snohomish vs. Lake Mary, Game 1 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Toms River vs. Kinki Softball, Game 2 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Live Oak vs. Daviess County, Game 3 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: OnField vs. Johnston County, Game 4 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Arizona at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — Club Friendly: Wrexham AFC vs. Sunderland, Chester, Pa.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Boston at Denver
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TBT BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — TBT: Davis Steel at La Familia, Championship
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Singles Finals; ATP Doubles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada – ATP/WTA 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Los Angeles at Portland
PEACOCK — Los Angeles at Portland
7 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Dallas
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