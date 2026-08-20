Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 21 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Carlton

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Western at Melbourne

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

10:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

CFL FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Memphis at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2026 AVCA First Serve: Louisville vs. Texas A&M, Milwaukee

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2026 AVCA First Serve: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Second Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Chiriquí, Panama, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Boerne, Texas, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno, Czechia vs. TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: West Chester, Pa. vs. TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Boston (7:10 p.m.)

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — L.A. Angels at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Seattle (10:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver (joined in progress) (9 p.m.)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at St. George Illawarra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Coventry City at Arsenal

8:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlante at UANL Tigres

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Palacios vs. Team Landry, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 3 & Doubles Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinal 3 & Doubles Semifinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Quarterfinal 4

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — Portland vs. Toronto, Vancouver, British Columbia

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.