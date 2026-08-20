Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Aug. 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Carlton
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Western at Melbourne
6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
10:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
CFL FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Memphis at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2026 AVCA First Serve: Louisville vs. Texas A&M, Milwaukee
9 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 AVCA First Serve: Kentucky vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Nexo Championship, Second Round, Trump International Golf Links, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: AdventHealth Championship, Second Round, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Ind.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: BMW Championship, Second Round, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: CPKS Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Mayfair Golf Club, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Rogers Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada (taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Chiriquí, Panama, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Boerne, Texas, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Brno, Czechia vs. TBD, International Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: West Chester, Pa. vs. TBD, United States Bracket, South Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Boston (7:10 p.m.)
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — L.A. Angels at Texas
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Seattle (10:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Green Bay at Denver (joined in progress) (9 p.m.)
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
3:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at St. George Illawarra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Coventry City at Arsenal
8:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlante at UANL Tigres
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Palacios vs. Team Landry, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Quarterfinal 3 & Doubles Quarterfinals; WTA Quarterfinal 3 & Doubles Semifinals
7 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Quarterfinal 4
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — Portland vs. Toronto, Vancouver, British Columbia
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