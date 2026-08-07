Sports on TV for Aug. 8 – 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 11 p.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Greater Western Sydney

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast

5:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

10:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Great Britain Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England

Noon

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

12:35 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2:05 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

3 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

3:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

5 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

7 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP: League Week 8, Dallas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — MVPW-05: Main Card, Orlando, Fla.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at BC

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Stage 8

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

GYMNASTICS

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

4 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

7 p.m.

NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

5 p.m.

FOX — Whitney Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

7 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Denver vs. New York, Boston

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WLL: California at Boston

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Orange Bracket Championship, Greenville, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Purple Bracket Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Athletics at Boston (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Texas (7:15 p.m.), Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (7:15 p.m.) OR Detroit at San Francisco (7:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

RODEO

10 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Sunrise, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Milan, Jakarta, Indonesia

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid, Budapest, Hungary

5 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Inter Toronto FC at Pacific FC

8 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Cavalry FC at FC Supra du Québec

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas, Group A, San Jose, Calif.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico at Monterey Bay

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Toluca at LAFC, Group A

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Utah at Denver

6:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Washington

8:45 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Houston

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Kowalik vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Chicago

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Portland

YOUTH BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — 2026 RBI Nike Boys Senior Championship: TBD, Vero Beach, Fla.

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:05 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England

1 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

4 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 8: Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps, Boston

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, Final Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England

11 a.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Final Match, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

GYMNASTICS

1:30 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

4 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

6 p.m.

NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles

11 p.m.

NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Consolation, Greenville, N.C.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

NBC — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.

2 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:25 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: AS Monaco at Liverpool

6:50 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, Puebla, Mexico

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at New York City FC, Group A

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club América at Portland Timbers, Group A

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Portland at Boston

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at Seattle

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Ricketts vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at New York

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Dallas at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Los Angeles

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.