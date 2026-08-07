Sports on TV for Aug. 8 – 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Aug. 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Greater Western Sydney
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast
5:05 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Great Britain Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England
Noon
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
12:35 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2:05 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
3 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
3:10 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
5 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: HyVee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
7 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
CW — AVP: League Week 8, Dallas
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — MVPW-05: Main Card, Orlando, Fla.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at BC
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Stage 8
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
4 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
7 p.m.
NHLN — 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
5 p.m.
FOX — Whitney Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
7 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Denver vs. New York, Boston
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WLL: California at Boston
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Orange Bracket Championship, Greenville, N.C.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Purple Bracket Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Athletics at Boston (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Texas (7:15 p.m.), Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (7:15 p.m.) OR Detroit at San Francisco (7:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
10 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Sunrise, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Milan, Jakarta, Indonesia
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid, Budapest, Hungary
5 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Inter Toronto FC at Pacific FC
8 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Cavalry FC at FC Supra du Québec
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas, Group A, San Jose, Calif.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: New Mexico at Monterey Bay
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Toluca at LAFC, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at Denver
6:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Washington
8:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Houston
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Kowalik vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Chicago
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Portland
YOUTH BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 RBI Nike Boys Senior Championship: TBD, Vero Beach, Fla.
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:05 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Carlton at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England
1 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
2 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
4 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 8: Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Detroit Amps, Boston
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies Euro Tour: PIF London Championship, Final Round, Centurion Club, Saint Alban, England
11 a.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf & Country Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
GOLF — USGA: 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Championship Final Match, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.
GYMNASTICS
1:30 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
4 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
6 p.m.
NBC — USGA: 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Phoenix
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles
11 p.m.
NBATV — Mamba League Invitational: TBD, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Region Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional Semifinal, Waco, Texas
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Consolation, Greenville, N.C.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cincinnati at Washington (12:15 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
NBC — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Houston at San Diego (8:20 p.m.)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.
2 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Sunrise, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:25 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: AS Monaco at Liverpool
6:50 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, Puebla, Mexico
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Cruz Azul at New York City FC, Group A
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club América at Portland Timbers, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland at Boston
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Angel City at Seattle
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Ricketts vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Doubles 2nd Round; WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at New York
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Dallas at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Los Angeles
_____
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