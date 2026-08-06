Splash Promo Code WTOP: Score $500 in Bonuses for MLB, NFL Hall of Fame Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses on MLB this week. Click here to get in on the action.

To take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, new customers simply need to register and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $20. Once claimed, these bonus funds can be put to work on the upcoming Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox matchup, or any other baseball action on the schedule, such as the Miami Marlins taking on the Atlanta Braves or the Washington Nationals visiting the Philadelphia Phillies.

Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 in Total Bonuses

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get Up To $500 in Bonuses + 50% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Bonus Last Verified On August 6, 2026

New Splash customers can lock in the platform’s latest welcome offer, featuring a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses. To activate the promotion, a minimum first-time deposit of $20 is required. Once your account is funded, you can use your matched bonus to build your entries for the matchup featuring Luis Castillo and the Chicago White Sox taking on Ranger Suarez and the Boston Red Sox, or explore other markets on the board like the Miami Marlins visiting the Atlanta Braves.

This exclusive offer is strictly available to new Splash customers who meet the platform’s specific age and location requirements. Users must be 18+ in most eligible states to participate. However, the minimum age requirement is 19+ for users located in AL, CO, and NO, while customers must be 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

How to Make MLB DFS Picks

Once you have activated your bonus funds, you can deploy them across the upcoming MLB schedule. Below is a look at the featured projections for the starting pitchers in the White Sox vs. Red Sox matchup, alongside hit props for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Ranger Suarez (BOS) N/A O/U 5.5 Luis Castillo (CWS) N/A O/U 4.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) O/U 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) O/U 1.5 N/A Jarren Duran (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) O/U 1.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) O/U 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) O/U 0.5 N/A Austin Riley (ATL) O/U 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida (BOS) O/U 0.5 N/A

When building your QuickPicks entries, analyzing recent trends can provide a distinct edge. On the mound, the data strongly supports taking the over on Ranger Suarez’s 5.5 strikeouts line. Conversely, Luis Castillo carries a strong under trend for his 4.5 strikeouts prop, having fallen short of that mark in seven consecutive starts while averaging just 3.6 strikeouts per game during that stretch.

At the plate, Boston’s Jarren Duran leans heavily toward the over on his 0.5 hits line after recording a hit in five straight games (averaging 1.6 hits per game). In Atlanta, Ronald Acuña Jr. is also riding a hot streak, exceeding 0.5 hits in four consecutive contests.

If you are looking for under candidates, the data points directly toward Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber. Meanwhile, his teammate Trea Turner has failed to surpass his lofty 1.5 hits prop in three of his last four matchups.

How to Activate Splash Promo Code WTOP

To claim this exclusive MLB welcome offer, new users must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. First, you will need to create and register a new Splash account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Once your account is successfully registered, make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. The Splash welcome bonus features a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. It is important to note that Splash will only match your first deposit. Therefore, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value of $500 in bonus funds.

Users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to qualify for the deposit match. That is simply the maximum amount Splash will match. For example, you could choose to deposit $20 (the minimum requirement) and you will get $10 matched in bonus funds, plus the 100% QuickPicks boost.

Once your initial deposit is completed and your bonus funds are credited to your account, you will be ready to build your QuickPicks entries for the upcoming baseball slate, whether you are targeting the Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, the Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves, or the Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies.