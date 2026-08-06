BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games + NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on Thursday’s MLB games. New players can start locking in bonuses on White Sox-Red Sox, Padres-Diamondbacks or any other game this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these BetMGM promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are placing wagers on the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, or the Washington Nationals facing the Philadelphia Phillies, there is a specialized welcome offer available based on your location. Review the details in the table below to find the correct promotional code and offer structure for your region.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 6, 2026

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can take advantage of the specific “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus using code TOP150. This offer awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner. Please note that the $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in these four states.

For new users registering in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, WV, and NY, the exclusive welcome promo is the $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500. With this promotion, you can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet—perhaps backing the Philadelphia Phillies (61-54) against the Nationals, or taking the Boston Red Sox (62-51) in their matchup against the White Sox. If your qualifying first bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund your initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to the $1,500 maximum limit.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before you place your first wager, check out the odds for the upcoming MLB schedule. Here are the current BetMGM lines for the slated matchups:

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

Moneyline: White Sox +154 / Red Sox -189

White Sox +154 / Red Sox -189 Runline: White Sox +1.5 (-133) / Red Sox -1.5 (+110)

White Sox +1.5 (-133) / Red Sox -1.5 (+110) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

9 (Over -105 / Under -115) San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Moneyline: Padres -110 / Diamondbacks -110

Padres -110 / Diamondbacks -110 Runline: Padres -1.5 (+150) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-182)

Padres -1.5 (+150) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-182) Total: 9 (Over -105 / Under -115)

9 (Over -105 / Under -115) Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Moneyline: Nationals +280 / Phillies -357

Nationals +280 / Phillies -357 Runline: Nationals +2.5 (-128) / Phillies -2.5 (+105)

Nationals +2.5 (-128) / Phillies -2.5 (+105) Total: 9 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies The Phillies are massive -357 moneyline favorites in this contest, largely due to the dominance of starter Cristopher Sánchez. He brings a stellar 2.61 ERA and a 10.45 K/9 strikeout rate to the mound. Philadelphia’s offense provides plenty of support, powered by Bryce Harper’s 68 RBIs and 48 extra-base hits. The Nationals, tasked with covering a heavy 2.5-run spread, will need a huge performance from CJ Abrams, who leads the squad with 88 RBIs and 53 extra-base hits.

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Oddsmakers have this National League West clash priced as a true pick ’em, with both sides sitting at -110 on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks will look to exploit Padres starter Walker Buehler, who enters the matchup struggling with a 5.18 ERA. Keep an eye on Arizona’s Ketel Marte to do damage; the second baseman has tallied 62 RBIs and 44 extra-base hits. For bettors looking at the runline, you can take the Padres at -1.5 for a +150 payout, or play the percentages with the Diamondbacks getting +1.5 runs at -182 odds.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your BetMGM welcome promotion is a straightforward, step-by-step process.

Register: Create an account by providing standard personal verification information. Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the correct promo code for your region. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 for all other participating states. Deposit: Once your profile is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure banking methods. Wager: After your account is funded, place your qualifying wager on the MLB slate.

Whether you decide to back the heavily favored Philadelphia Phillies (61-54) or take a chance on the Washington Nationals (56-60) pulling off an upset, your first bet will be governed by the terms of your selected regional promotion.