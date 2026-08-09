Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 MLB Bonus With 50% Deposit Match Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can use Splash promo code WTOP to claim up to $500 in bonuses with this 50% deposit match. Click here to get in on the action.

Strictly available for new users, this promotion unlocks a 50% deposit match up to $500 in bonuses, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost, when you make a minimum qualifying deposit of $20. You can apply this Splash bonus directly to the highly anticipated matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, or use it on any other game on the MLB slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 in MLB Bonuses

Before you lock in your daily fantasy sports picks for the 70-win Atlanta Braves taking on the 66-win New York Yankees or any other matchup on the August 9 slate, review the details of the exclusive welcome offer below:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get Up to $500 in Bonuses with a 50% Deposit Match Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Offer Last Verified On August 9, 2026

New Splash customers looking to take full advantage of the baseball schedule can easily unlock a 50% deposit match yielding up to $500 in bonuses, along with a 100% QuickPicks boost. To activate the bonus, simply register a new account and make a minimum deposit of $20.

Once your initial funds receive their 50% match, you can put your bonus cash to work across the entire MLB slate. Whether you are backing the 62-win Philadelphia Phillies as they send Jesús Luzardo to the mound against Shane Bieber and the Toronto Blue Jays, or you prefer to target Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox hosting J.T. Ginn and the Athletics, the Splash welcome offer ensures your bankroll gets a robust head start.

How to Use This MLB DFS Promo

Whether you are targeting the strikeout market or looking for batters to reach base, you can deploy your newly boosted bankroll across the top DFS markets. Below is a breakdown of the consensus prop projections for the biggest stars in the Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees matchup.

Player Hits Strikeouts Grant Holmes (ATL – SP) N/A Over 4.5 / Under 4.5 Cam Schlittler (NYY – SP) N/A Over 6.5 / Under 6.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL – RF) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL – 1B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Austin Riley (ATL – 3B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II (ATL – CF) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies (ATL – 2B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY – 2B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Ryan McMahon (NYY – 3B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A Ben Rice (NYY – 1B) Over 0.5 / Under 0.5 N/A

If you are applying your bonus funds to these props, recent performance trends reveal several distinct statistical opportunities. On the mound, Atlanta’s Grant Holmes enters with a strikeout line of 4.5.

At the plate, New York’s Ryan McMahon and Ben Rice are both primed to clear their hit projections based on their recent histories against Atlanta. Conversely, the numbers point to the under for Jazz Chisholm Jr. Chisholm has struggled recently, failing to record a hit in five of his last six games while averaging just 0.2 hits per contest during that slump. Backing Albies to stay under 0.5 hits currently presents a logical statistical target.

How to Redeem Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process, but you will need to ensure you follow the specific steps to secure your bonus ahead of the first pitch.

To get started, new users must create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify identity. During this registration process, promo code WTOP is required to opt into the promotion.

Once your account is successfully registered, you will need to make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. The Splash welcome bonus features a 50% deposit match up to $500, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost.

It is important to note that Splash will only match your first deposit at the 50% rate. To receive the absolute maximum $500 deposit match value, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. However, users do not have to deposit the full amount to benefit from the match. That is simply the maximum cap Splash is willing to provide. For example, if you choose to deposit the $20 minimum, you will receive a $10 match in bonus funds, plus your 100% QuickPicks boost, giving you flexibility as you build your DFS bankroll.