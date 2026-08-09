PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Win $150 in Lineups If You Win

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new account using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP offer here, you will be able to get $150 in lineups when you make a $5 play for today’s MLB games like Astros vs. Padres and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 In Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 ncpgambling.org prizepicks.com/newuseroffer Promotion Verified On August 9, 2026 by WTOP

The PrizePicks promo code unlocks a top-tier welcome offer, allowing new customers to easily claim $150 in lineups if they win their first play. To take advantage of the promotion, users simply need to complete their registration, input the required code, and submit a qualifying $5 lineup. You can build your play using projections from any of the day’s exciting matchups, whether you are backing players in the desert as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, or looking toward the West Coast as the Houston Astros take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To participate, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. As long as you meet the criteria, a winning $5 qualifying play will yield the $150 in lineups, giving you an immediate boost for the rest of the week’s baseball action.

PrizePicks MLB Sunday Promo

Player Hits Strikeouts Eduardo Rodriguez N/A 3.5 Randy Vásquez N/A 2.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Yordan Alvarez 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. 0.5 N/A Jose Altuve 0.5 N/A Manny Machado 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Corbin Carroll 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to build your lineup tonight, examining recent matchup trends provides a clear edge.

Starting on the mound, the data points heavily toward less than the projected strikeouts for a pair of starting pitchers. Similarly, Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez draws a 3.5 strikeout projection. Rodriguez has stayed below that mark in three of his last four home games and two of his last three starts against the Dodgers.

At the plate, Manny Machado looks poised for a productive night. His hits projection sits at 0.5, a total he has surpassed in nine of his last 12 home games. Corbin Carroll also presents strong value to go for more than his 0.5 hits projection, having recorded 104 hits in 114 games played this season.

Conversely, the data suggests caution with Mookie Betts. Opting for less on Betts could be the sharper angle based on his recent stretch at the plate.

Activate Your PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to get in on the action:

Sign Up: Create and register a new PrizePicks account here using your standard personal information. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, you must enter promo code WTOP to lock in this specific offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Lineup: Build a lineup and submit a $5 play. You can use this lineup on any of tonight’s MLB matchups, whether you are eyeing projections for the Houston Astros at San Diego Padres or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks.

The vital part of this promotion is that your original $5 play must be successful. If your initial MLB lineup wins, you will receive the $150 in lineups to use on future games.

Note: This offer is available exclusively to new users. Players must meet all required age and region requirements to qualify.