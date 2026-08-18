Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus For White Sox-Cubs, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the Splash promo code WTOP here and lock in up to $500 in bonuses when you use the 50% deposit match offer before tonight’s MLB games.

Splash Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

Before you finalize your daily entries—whether you’re laying juice with the Chicago Cubs (73-53) at Wrigley Field or looking for a value spot with the Atlanta Braves (74-51) on the road—it goes without saying that you need to know exactly how your welcome bonus works.

Here is the complete overview of the current promotional offer:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Promotion Verified On August 18th, 2026

By signing up, you will unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. We put a lot of stock in having extra bankroll early in a season or ahead of a massive daily slate; it gives you the flexibility to attack market inefficiencies, whether you are targeting the surging Milwaukee Brewers (77-48) as they host the Seattle Mariners (59-66) or analyzing the cross-league clash between the Braves and Twins.

To claim this promotion, you must meet standard platform requirements. This value is strictly available for new Splash customers located in a participating state. The standard age requirement is 18+ in most eligible states; however, it does stand to reason that local laws dictate variations, meaning players must be 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA. Ensure you meet these geographical and age restrictions before setting up your account to secure your deposit match.

Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

With your welcome bonus secured, it is time to build your entries. The MLB schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, offering a fantastic mix of elite starting pitching and dangerous hitters. To help you utilize your funds, we have isolated the top player projections for ten of the biggest stars taking the field.

Here is a look at the top projections for hits and strikeout tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Kevin Gausman (CHC) N/A O/U 5.5 Tyler Mahle (ATL) N/A O/U 4.5 Julio Rodríguez (SEA) O/U 0.5 N/A Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) O/U 1.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) O/U 0.5 N/A Byron Buxton (MIN) O/U 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi (CWS) O/U 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) O/U 0.5 N/A

When building your Splash entries, recent trends dictate where the true value lies. Looking at the mound, Chicago’s Kevin Gausman has a strikeout line parked at 5.5. He has cleared 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last eight starts. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s Tyler Mahle has a line set at 4.5 strikeouts, a number he has eclipsed in three of his last four outings, making it a solid foundational piece for any entry.

At the plate, Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez is swinging a hot bat with hits in five straight games. Chicago’s Ian Happ provides better relative value to go Over 0.5 hits, especially considering his situational context: a six-game hitting streak against the White Sox pitching staff.

Conversely, you sometimes have to fade the big names. Ronald Acuña Jr. faces a tough 1.5 hits line. The smart money leans heavily toward the Under, as the superstar has failed to record multiple hits in 19 of his last 23 games. Similarly, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton has been cold, failing to surpass 0.5 hits in six of his last eight contests.

Official Prediction: Combine Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts with Ian Happ Over 0.5 Hits for a data-backed, value-driven Splash entry.

Redeem Your Splash Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your bonus and capturing that analytical edge for the MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the offer, simply create and register a new account here. During sign-up, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, you must enter Splash promo code WTOP during this registration phase to lock in your eligibility and secure the best available market price.

Once your account is successfully registered, the next step is to fund it using a secure payment method. The new Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500.

It is important to understand how the math works: Splash will only match your first deposit. We’ve seen time and time again that maximizing initial deposit matches is the smartest way to build a sustainable bankroll. To receive the absolute maximum $500 in bonus funds, you would need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. However, you certainly do not have to deposit the full amount to find value here—that is just the ceiling Splash is willing to match.

If you prefer to start smaller, you could deposit the $20 minimum. In that scenario, Splash will match 50% of your initial funding, crediting your account with $10 in bonus funds. As soon as your qualifying deposit clears, your bonus will be activated.