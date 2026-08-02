Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Sunday MLB Picks (August 2)

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New users looking to get in on Saturday’s MLB action can activate the Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This link here gets you started.







Splash Promo Code for MLB Entries Sunday

Before we start handicapping the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, let’s take a look at the key details and requirements for the latest Splash welcome offer.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified August 2nd, 2026

New Splash customers looking to get in on the action for the upcoming interleague clash between the Red Sox and Dodgers have a real chance to maximize their potential payouts. When I’m putting together my card for a matchup like this, I always look for leverage, and this offer provides exactly that. By claiming the Splash promo code, new users who make a minimum initial deposit of $50 will automatically receive a 50% deposit match up to $500.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Splash customers who meet their jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and are physically located in an eligible, participating state. Once your account is verified and funded, your bonus funds will be ready to use on tonight’s slate. This means we can seamlessly build our entries and key in on Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan or any of the big bats stepping into the box tonight.

Use Splash for Red Sox vs. Dodgers Entries Tonight

When we’re looking to put our promotional offers to work, we need a solid strategy. Tonight’s interleague clash features several enticing player prop markets. The table below highlights the “to record a hit” lines for eight key sluggers, along with the total strikeout lines for tonight’s starting pitchers, Emmet Sheehan and Jake Bennett. I’ve left the odds off so we can focus strictly on the morning line projections and the raw numbers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan N/A 5.5 Jake Bennett N/A 3.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Andy Pages 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 N/A Romy Gonzalez 0.5 N/A Kike Hernandez 0.5 N/A Wilyer Abreu 0.5 N/A Willson Contreras 0.5 N/A

Matchup Breakdown & Prop Insights

Emmet Sheehan brings an impressive strikeout pedigree to the mound for Los Angeles. Boasting a 10.101 K/9 rate and 104 total strikeouts across 92.2 innings pitched, the data strongly supports Sheehan going over his 5.5 strikeout prop. I’m keying in on this as a core part of my entries tonight. Boston’s starter, Jake Bennett, has tallied 46 strikeouts in 65.2 innings (a 6.305 K/9), though his specific strikeout lines are not currently available on the board.

On the offensive side, Shohei Ohtani is heavily projected to record a hit. With a .291 batting average and 112 hits already on the season, backing Ohtani to find his way on base is a statistically sound decision for our lineup.

For the Red Sox, Ceddanne Rafaela offers fantastic value to clear his hits prop. Rafaela has racked up 118 hits while hitting .288, making him Boston’s most consistent contact threat. Given Bennett’s lower strikeout rate compared to Sheehan, Dodgers hitters like Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez also present strong statistical profiles to clear their hit lines tonight. If we want that nice pay day, combining these contact hitters with Sheehan’s strikeout upside is a great way to build out our entries.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

To claim your bonus ahead of the Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game, simply follow my playbook to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account with Splash by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: Ensure you enter the promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to trigger the welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your account using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $50 is required to activate the promotion.

It is crucial to remember how this specific offer scales: only your first deposit is matched at 50% by Splash, up to a maximum bonus of $500. So, don’t just make the minimum $50 deposit unless a $25 match is all you want. If you’re chasing the maximum bonus value of $500, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. You absolutely do not have to deposit that full amount—that is just the cap. If you deposit $200, you will get exactly $100 matched. Plan your first deposit carefully so we can maximize our bankroll before diving into tonight’s action!