Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB Picks (August 2)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Start placing your favorite MLB entries today with a $200 bonus when you use this link here to redeem the Betr promo code WTOP.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Yankees vs. Cubs Bonus

Before building your entries for today’s games, check out the key details of the Betr welcome offer below:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified August 2nd, 2026

The latest Betr promo code provides a clear opportunity for new Betr customers to get involved in today’s MLB slate with two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum value. Whether you are targeting the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros showdown or looking to back Gerrit Cole as the New York Yankees visit the Chicago Cubs, this offer provides a valuable safety net. If either of your first two entries happens to lose, Betr will refund your entry amount in Betr Bucks, up to $100 per entry.

To qualify for this welcome bonus, you must be a brand new Betr customer. Additionally, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr is currently operational. Once registered, you can immediately build your entries around any of today’s exciting baseball matchups to take advantage of the $200 maximum value.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Whether you are targeting pitchers to rack up strikeouts or sluggers to get on base, building your entries requires looking at the numbers. Here are some of the most notable consensus player props available for tonight’s action:

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A 6.5 Peter Lambert N/A 5.5 Yordan Alvarez 0.5 N/A Jeremy Peña 1.5 N/A Jose Altuve 0.5 N/A Corey Seager 0.5 N/A Yainer Diaz 0.5 N/A Brandon Nimmo 0.5 N/A Wyatt Langford 0.5 N/A Evan Carter 0.5 N/A

When building your entry, recent trends provide a data-backed foundation to help you decide between the over or the under. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole stands out tonight with a strikeout line set at 6.5. The data strongly suggests looking at the over, as Cole has been scorching hot, exceeding 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per game over that stretch.

At the plate, Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is eyeing a hits prop of 0.5. Seager has consistently delivered against the Astros, exceeding 0.5 hits in four of his last five matchups against Houston with a 1.0 hits per game average, pointing toward the over. Similarly, Houston’s Yainer Diaz has a 0.5 hits prop and has cleared this mark in five of his last six games against Texas (1.7 hits per game average), making his over an attractive option.

Conversely, the under might be the smarter play for Brandon Nimmo. Sitting with a 0.5 hits prop, Nimmo has run cold away from home, failing to exceed the 0.5 hits mark in four of his last six road games.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To unlock your safety net for tonight’s matchups—whether you are eyeing the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs or the Texas Rangers visiting the Houston Astros—just follow these simple activation steps:

Sign Up: Download the Betr app or visit their website to create a new account. Register Your Information: You will need to register using standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, promo code WTOP is required. Entering this code is what will officially trigger the no-sweat entries on your account. Make a Deposit: To activate the two $100 maximum tokens and your free pick, fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods.

While users do not need to deposit the full $200 when signing up to create an account, you will need to deposit at least $200 in order to claim the full maximum value of the bonus. Once your initial deposit is processed, your account will be fully activated and ready to dive into today’s MLB player props.