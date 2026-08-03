Skinner steps down as Manchester United women’s coach one month before start of WSL season

Skinner departs the club after five years in the role despite having another season to go on the contract extension he signed in 2025.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United women’s team has one month to find a new coach before the Women’s Super League season begins after Marc Skinner stepped down by mutual consent on Monday.

Skinner departed the club after five years in the role, despite having another season to go on the contract extension he signed in 2025.

United begins its season against London City Lionesses on Sept. 4.

“Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women,” United said in a statement. “The club places on record its sincere thanks for his professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout his time at United, and wishes him every success in the future.”

Under Skinner, who succeeded Casey Stoney in July 2021, United reached four domestic cup finals in four seasons and won the FA Cup in 2024 for its first major honor in women’s soccer.

United also finished runner-up in the WSL in 2023 to qualify for the Women’s Champions League for the first time.

Last season, United lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. It failed to again qualify for Europe’s premier club competition after finishing fourth in the WSL, 15 points behind crosstown rival Manchester City, which won the title.

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