Shelton successfully defends National Bank Open title, beating Nakashima in an all-American final

MONTREAL (AP) — Ben Shelton successfully defended his National Bank Open title, beating Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an…

MONTREAL (AP) — Ben Shelton successfully defended his National Bank Open title, beating Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 7-6 (4) in an all-American final Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Shelton has seven career ATP Tour victories, also winning this year in Dallas, Munich and Stuttgart. He won the Canadian event last year in Toronto.

Shelton didn’t drop a set in the tournament. The first repeat winner in Canada since Rafael Nadal in 2019, the 23-year-old left-hander will move up to sixth in the world ranking.

Shelton served at 142 mph without surrendering a break point throughout the match that lasted 1 hour, 27 minutes.

The 28th-seeded Nakashima won his lone tour title in 2022 in San Diego.

In the doubles final, Brazil’s Rafael Matos and Orlando Luz edged Croatia’s Mate Pavic and El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

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