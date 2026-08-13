Howard, Gray each score 29 points as the Dream ease by the Sun 104-69

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers, Allisha Gray also had 29 points, and…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers, Allisha Gray also had 29 points, and the Atlanta Dream eased by the Connecticut Sun 104-69 on Thursday night.

Howard scored 10 of Atlanta’s opening 12 points and she finished the first half with 23 points. Howard made a 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the third quarter to cap her scoring and give Atlanta a 66-36 lead. She finished 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 8 behind the arc, and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line.

Gray made Atlanta’s 11th 3-pointer — on just 22 attempts — midway through the fourth quarter for an 88-58 advantage. She was 4 of 5 from 3-point range to help Atlanta go 14 of 26 (54%).

Angel Reese grabbed 15 rebounds for Atlanta (21-12) to set a single-season franchise record for total boards, reaching the mark of 375 in just 32 games. Reese struggled from the field, making just 3 of 13 shots to finish with eight points.

Aaliyah Edwards led Connecticut (8-24) with 15 points off the bench.

Atlanta led 53-32 at the break and began the second half on a 17-4 run. The Dream led by as many as 37 points.

Up next

Dream: Host Indiana on Sunday.

Sun: Host New York on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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