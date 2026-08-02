Las Vegas takes on Atlanta following Wilson’s 36-point showing

Las Vegas Aces (20-9, 13-4 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (18-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (20-9, 13-4 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (18-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Atlanta Dream after A’ja Wilson scored 36 points in the Aces’ 84-83 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Dream have gone 10-4 in home games. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 6.5.

The Aces are 11-4 on the road. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA scoring 41.1 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 13.3.

Atlanta’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 6.1 more points per game (91.4) than Atlanta gives up to opponents (85.3).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Aces won 85-84 in the last matchup on May 17. Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 21 points, and Allisha Gray led the Dream with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 92.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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