Rhyne Howard makes 6 of the Dream’s 14 3-pointers in a 107-95 victory over the Tempo

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had six 3-pointers and 22 points, Angel Reese added 20 points and 14…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had six 3-pointers and 22 points, Angel Reese added 20 points and 14 rebounds for her 22nd double-double of the season, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Toronto Tempo 107-95 on Monday night.

Howard became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 100 3-pointers in a season, doing so in 31 games, beating the previous mark of 33 that she shared with Diana Taurasi.

Jordin Canada also scored 20 points and dished out nine assists for Atlanta (20-12). Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones had 15 points apiece. Reese set a franchise record for double-doubles in a season, moving within six of Alyssa Thomas’ WNBA record of 28 set in 2023.

Marina Mabrey led Toronto (10-22) with 36 points and seven 3-pointers. Mabrey made seven-plus 3-pointers in a game for the third time this season. Kiki Rice added 18 points off the bench and Nyara Sabally had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta outscored Toronto 30-17 in the second quarter to take a 54-39 lead at the break. The Dream improved to 14-2 when leading at halftime.

Up next

Tempo: At Dallas on Wednesday.

Dream: At Connecticut on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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