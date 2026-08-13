Reds’ Hunter Greene out for season and possibly 2027 after Tommy John surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will be out the rest of this season and possibly 2027 after…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will be out the rest of this season and possibly 2027 after undergoing Tommy John surgery Thursday to repair a ligament in his right elbow.

The team had announced Friday that Greene would require surgery. He also had Tommy John surgery in 2019 when he was in the minor leagues. The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported his latest surgery.

Greene is 2-2 with a 6.83 ERA in 27 2/3 innings over five starts. Greene, whose last appearance was July 31, told the team’s medical staff he experienced soreness during his side session Aug. 4.

Greene began the season on the 60-day injured list following surgery in March to remove bone chips from his right elbow.

In April 2023, Greene signed a six-year, $53 million contract extension with a $21 million club option in 2029.

Greene had two separate stints on the IL last season with a right groin injury limiting him to 19 starts. In 2024, he missed six weeks with right elbow soreness. In 2023, there were two stints on the IL with hip pain.

Despite some trade interest in Greene this summer, the Reds chose to retain him, giving them a formidable one-two punch at the top of the rotation with All-Star right-hander Chase Burns.

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