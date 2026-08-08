Rafael Devers, Willy Adames hit home runs, Jung Hoo Lee adds 2-run single as Giants beat Tigers 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first, Jung Hoo Lee singled in two runs…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first, Jung Hoo Lee singled in two runs the next inning before Willy Adames homered in the fifth, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Friday night.

Adrian Houser (3-7) relieved opener JT Brubaker and allowed one run on six hits over five innings, struck out four and walked one as San Francisco won for just the second time in seven games — and Houser earned his first win in 13 overall appearances and five starts since May 17 on the road against the Athletics.

Dylan Smith, San Francisco’s fifth pitcher, allowed a two-out walk in the ninth before finishing for his second save.

The Giants began a season-long nine-game homestand coming off a 2-5 trip that dropped the club to a season-low 19 games below .500 for the first time since finishing 34 games under to end the 2017 season.

Devers connected in the first off Keider Montero (8-7) after the Tigers went ahead in the top half on Dillon Dingler’s RBI groundout.

Montero surrendered five runs on five hits over five innings, struck out five and walked three for the Tigers, who swept the Giants in three games last season at home.

Zach McKinstry hit an RBI single in the second for Detroit, but that was it for a club that has been putting up runs. The Tigers had won five of six to begin a West Coast road trip and scored 76 runs over its previous eight games beginning July 28 against Baltimore.

The Giants paid tribute to retiring 74-year-old broadcaster Mike Krukow. He announced Thursday this season would be his last in the booth after nearly four decades.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jackson Jobe was set to make his season debut Saturday opposite Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-10, 4.34 ERA).

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