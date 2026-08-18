ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus For White Sox-Cubs, MLB Tuesday Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the ProphetX promo code WTOP here and get $20 in bonuses after you trade $10 on MLB games tonight.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 In Bonuses

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Information Verified On August 18th, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works. As new ProphetX customers, you can claim this welcome offer and instantly put it to work on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once you make your first deposit and execute a qualifying $10 trade, you’ll unlock $20 in bonuses. You must be at least 18 years old to participate in the platform.

This extra bankroll provides the perfect opportunity to dive into today’s compelling MLB action with confidence. You can put your newly acquired bonuses to work on intriguing matchups across the league. Whether you want to back the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, or find value with the Arizona Diamondbacks traveling to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox, this offer lets you maximize your peer-to-peer trading experience right from the first pitch.

ProphetX MLB Tuesday Markets

Matchup Moneyline CHW @ CHC CHW +158 / CHC -162 TOR @ TB TOR +121 / TB -123 ARI @ BOS ARI +154 / BOS -158

When we’re handicapping these matchups, a closer look at the statistical profiles reveals exactly why the moneylines lean the way they do. In the Diamondbacks-Red Sox clash, Boston boasts a distinct advantage on the mound with a solid 3.50 staff ERA, noticeably sharper than Arizona’s 4.13 mark. The Red Sox also hold a slight edge offensively, hitting .249 as a team compared to the Diamondbacks’ .243 average.

Meanwhile, in the crosstown showdown between the White Sox and Cubs, the pitching matchup is surprisingly even. The White Sox pitching staff holds a slightly better 4.11 ERA compared to the Cubs’ 4.16 ERA. However, the Cubs’ status as a heavy home favorite is firmly justified by their production at the plate, where their .249 team batting average comfortably outpaces the White Sox’s .239 mark.

Activate The ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus and getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a quick and straightforward process. If you’re ready to chase a nice payday, simply follow these activation steps to lock in your “trade $10, get $20 in bonuses” offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your age and eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit and Trade: Complete your registration, make your first deposit, and place a $10 trade on the platform.

Once your initial $10 trade is processed, ProphetX will instantly reward you with $20 in bonuses. With a fully funded account and your bonuses secured, you are ready to dive into the peer-to-peer exchange and back your favorite teams. Whether you are targeting the Chicago White Sox at the Chicago Cubs or looking for sharp value in the matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, you now have the tools to attack today’s slate.