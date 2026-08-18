Natasha Cloud scores a career-high 35 as the Sky beat the Liberty 93-86

CHICAGO (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 35 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists, and the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 35 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists, and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 93-86 on Tuesday night.

Cloud matched her previous best of 31 points on a jumper from the free-throw line with 1:17 left for an 86-84 lead. After New York missed a 3-pointer, the Sky’s Kamilla Cardoso made a basket in the lane with 39.9 seconds left.

Cloud sealed it by going 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.

Cardoso finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Chicago (14-22), which had lost the previous two meetings with New York this season — both by one point. Cloud was 13 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 8 behind the arc, and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line.

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points for New York (22-15), which rallied from a 13-point deficit to briefly take the lead in the fourth quarter. Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and 12 assists, and Rebecca Allen scored all 14 of her points in the second half.

Marine Johannes sank a 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 84-83, since it was 24-23. But the Liberty did not score again until Stewart’s basket with 7.1 seconds remaining.

New York was without forward Jonquel Jones for the majority of the game after she appeared to injure her ankle with 3:30 left in the first quarter.

Up next

Liberty: Host Indiana on Saturday.

Sky: Host Golden State on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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