PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 Bonus for MLB, Dodgers-Cubs (Aug. 3)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can lock in a $150 MLB bonus ahead of the upcoming action by using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By simply signing up and placing a $5 entry on exciting matchups like the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Chicago Cubs, new players can receive a $150 bonus with a win. This new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to build a daily fantasy bankroll, as the reward can be applied to any upcoming MLB game on the schedule, as well as any other MLB game happening throughout the rest of the week.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offers $150 Bonus

Before you finalize your picks for the upcoming slate, make sure you are locked in with the best welcome offer available. Review the details below to claim your new user promotion:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 Bonus with a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On August 3, 2026

If you are looking to get in on the action, utilizing the PrizePicks promo code is the perfect starting point. The current welcome offer is straightforward and highly rewarding: new users who sign up and place a simple $5 entry can receive a $150 bonus with a win. Whether you are backing the heavy hitters in the Dodgers-Cubs matchup or looking for strikeout value in Cardinals-Yankees, this promotion provides an excellent boost to your daily fantasy account.

Please note that this lucrative welcome offer is exclusively available for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify and claim your lineups, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

Monday Night MLB Matchups

When looking to build your entry, the marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs offers plenty of star power. Below is a breakdown of the hit and strikeout projections for the biggest names taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Matthew Boyd N/A 4.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A N/A Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A

Looking at the trends, several star players present clear directions for your entries. Shohei Ohtani has been locked in at the plate, recording 114 hits in 102 games this season, which strongly supports taking the Over. Teoscar Hernández is also riding a hot streak, covering his 0.5 hits line in nine of his last 11 games and seven of his last eight on the road, making his Over another data-backed look.

Conversely, Mookie Betts has struggled to produce base knocks away from home recently, failing to record a hit in six of his last nine road games, pointing toward the Under. For the Cubs, Nico Hoerner is a strong candidate for the Over on his hits prop, having covered the 0.5 mark in 13 of his last 16 games and 10 of his last 12 at home.

On the mound, Cubs starter Matthew Boyd has a strikeout projection of 4.5 across major sportsbooks. He has recorded 60 strikeouts over 12 starts this season, averaging 5 strikeouts per game. While Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski does not currently have a strikeout projection available on the board, he carries a 7.04 K/9 rate over 17 starts this season.

How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your new user offer is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below to activate the promotion before the upcoming MLB slate:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to participate. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, deposit at least $10 using any of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry using the player projections on the board.

Once your lineup is submitted and your $5 entry wins, the $150 bonus will be activated. This generous reward gives new users an incredible boost to their daily fantasy bankroll right from the start.