Betr Promo Code WTOP: Score $200 Bonus for Aug. 3 MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP and grab $200 in bonuses to use on this week’s MLB action or any other available market. Click here to start signing up.

This promotion can be applied to specific marquee matchups as well as any game on the MLB schedule, allowing you to instantly put your entries into action on upcoming contests like the St. Louis Cardinals at the New York Yankees, the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Milwaukee Brewers, or the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Chicago Cubs.

Claim $200 in Bonuses With Betr Promo Code WTOP

The Betr welcome offer is available exclusively for new customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state. By signing up, you can secure two separate no-sweat entries, yielding up to $200 in total bonus value. If either of your initial entries loses, Betr will refund the entry amount in Betr Bucks, up to $100 per entry. This provides a highly effective safety net as you begin making your daily fantasy sports picks on the diamond.

You can immediately apply these no-sweat entries to the exciting MLB action. Whether you are backing the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road or the 69-42 Milwaukee Brewers, this promotion allows you to explore different player projections and game markets with confidence. Simply register your new account, claim your welcome offer, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with entry protection.

MLB DFS Options

With up to $200 in no-sweat entries available, the MLB schedule is packed with star power to back. Below is a look at the hits and strikeout projections for some of the biggest names stepping onto the diamond:

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Matthew Boyd (CHC) N/A 4.5 Cam Schlittler (NYY) N/A 6.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 N/A Masyn Winn (STL) 0.5 N/A Brice Turang (MIL) 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds (PIT) 0.5 N/A

If you are looking for momentum to back with your new user entries, the data strongly supports going Over on Shohei Ohtani’s hits projection. The Dodgers’ superstar designated hitter is riding a red-hot trend, having exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight games while averaging 1.7 hits per contest during that span.

Similarly, New York Yankees standout Jazz Chisholm Jr. presents an enticing option to exceed his 0.5 hits projection against the St. Louis Cardinals. Chisholm has cleared this mark in five of his last six games against St. Louis (an 83% success rate) and boasts a phenomenal 88% success rate in his last eight home games. Brice Turang is also heavily favored by recent data to tally a hit, having successfully reached base with a hit in nine of his last ten games for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the next MLB matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to activate your two no-sweat entries and your free pick before the first pitch: