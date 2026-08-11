PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Access $150 in Lineups with a Win on MLB This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Accessing PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $150 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On August 11, 2026

Data-Driven Player Props for Key MLB Matchups

Player Team Hits (Line) Strikeouts (Line) Dylan Cease TOR N/A 7.5 Patrick Sandoval BOS N/A 4.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. ATL 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez SEA 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor NYM 0.5 N/A Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette NYM 0.5 N/A Matt Olson ATL 0.5 N/A Luis García Jr. NYY 0.5 N/A Randy Arozarena SEA 0.5 N/A

Julio Rodríguez (SEA): The Mariners star has been incredibly reliable lately, exceeding 0.5 Total Hits in eight of his last nine games (an 89.0% cover rate). He is a strong candidate to record a hit against the Yankees.

The Mariners star has been incredibly reliable lately, exceeding 0.5 Total Hits in eight of his last nine games (an 89.0% cover rate). He is a strong candidate to record a hit against the Yankees. Francisco Lindor (NYM) & Bo Bichette (NYM): Both infielders enter the game with high expectations. Lindor has favorable odds in the total hits market for over 0.5, while Bichette has exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last seven games. They are heavily favored to continue their contact trends.

Both infielders enter the game with high expectations. Lindor has favorable odds in the total hits market for over 0.5, while Bichette has exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last seven games. They are heavily favored to continue their contact trends. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR): Guerrero Jr. has had conflicting results, having failed to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last six games. While he has trended cold on Total Bases (failing to exceed 1.5 TB in 4 of his last 6 games), his ability to get on base remains high.

Guerrero Jr. has had conflicting results, having failed to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last six games. While he has trended cold on Total Bases (failing to exceed 1.5 TB in 4 of his last 6 games), his ability to get on base remains high. Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) & Matt Olson (ATL): Both Braves sluggers are trending hot for contact. Acuña has exceeded 0.5 hits in eight of his last nine games, and Olson covered the 0.5 hit line in eight of his last 10. While Olson is also performing well for power (7/10 games over 1.5 TB), Acuña has been relatively cold on Total Bases, failing to clear the 1.5 line in 11 of his last 16 games.

Dylan Cease (TOR): Facing the Red Sox, Cease is set at a high line of 7.5 strikeouts. He has been a dominant force, exceeding this 7.5 K total in six of his last eight starts, suggesting the Over is the favored outcome based on recent form.

Facing the Red Sox, Cease is set at a high line of 7.5 strikeouts. He has been a dominant force, exceeding this 7.5 K total in six of his last eight starts, suggesting the Over is the favored outcome based on recent form. Patrick Sandoval (BOS): Sandoval has a low line of 4.5 strikeouts. While he has exceeded this total in four of his last five games overall (80.0% cover rate), he has struggled specifically against the Blue Jays, failing to clear 4.5 K in his last three outings against Toronto. Recent history suggests the Under is a strong possibility for this matchup.

How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Eligibility: Must be a new user and meet all specified age and regional requirements.

Must be a new user and meet all specified age and regional requirements. Registration: Create and register your new account, providing standard personal information.

Create and register your new account, providing standard personal information. Qualifying Play: Place an initial entry of at least $5 .

Place an initial entry of at least . Potential Reward: Win $150 in free lineups if your original $5 play is successful.