PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Access $150 in Lineups with a Win on MLB This Week

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Sign up with PrizePicks promo code WTOP to earn $150 in free lineups after making a first deposit and placing a winning $5 entry. Start the registration process by clicking here.
This provides an immediate bankroll boost for capitalizing on the detailed player props and trends outlined below. This offer applies to any MLB game available throughout the week. With a major MLB slate featuring rivalry matchups like the Mets vs. Braves and the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, new users can take advantage of a powerful welcome offer by using the specific PrizePicks promo.
Accessing PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
To ensure you secure the opportunity for $150 in free lineups for MLB action, including high-profile matchups like Mets vs. Braves and Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, it is crucial to use the specific promo code during registration.
The table below summarizes the essential details of this powerful introductory offer:
PrizePicks Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
Play $5, Win $150 in Free Lineups
Terms and Conditions
New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
Offer Last Verified On
August 11, 2026
The PrizePicks welcome offer is straightforward and highly valuable for new MLB fans looking to engage with the slate. By using the specified PrizePicks promo code WTOP during registration, new customers can secure the ability to earn a sizable bankroll boost. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place an initial entry of just $5. If that initial entry wins, you will receive $150 in free lineups.
This exclusive promotion is reserved solely for new PrizePicks customers who meet the minimum age requirements and reside within a participating state. Using the required promo code ensures that the promotional funds are activated, allowing you to quickly utilize the data-driven player props we’ve highlighted for the biggest games.
Data-Driven Player Props for Key MLB Matchups
Player props offer a focused way to capitalize on individual performance trends across the MLB slate. We highlight key props for starting pitchers and star hitters, detailing their lines and consensus expectations from the market.
Player
Team
Hits (Line)
Strikeouts (Line)
Dylan Cease
TOR
N/A
7.5
Patrick Sandoval
BOS
N/A
4.5
Ronald Acuña Jr.
ATL
0.5
N/A
Julio Rodríguez
SEA
0.5
N/A
Francisco Lindor
NYM
0.5
N/A
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
TOR
0.5
N/A
Bo Bichette
NYM
0.5
N/A
Matt Olson
ATL
0.5
N/A
Luis García Jr.
NYY
0.5
N/A
Randy Arozarena
SEA
0.5
N/A
The current slate features several strong trends supporting the Over for Total Hits, driven by recent scorching performances from top hitters.
Hot Hitters (Targeting Over 0.5 Hits):
Julio Rodríguez (SEA): The Mariners star has been incredibly reliable lately, exceeding 0.5 Total Hits in eight of his last nine games (an 89.0% cover rate). He is a strong candidate to record a hit against the Yankees.
Francisco Lindor (NYM) & Bo Bichette (NYM): Both infielders enter the game with high expectations. Lindor has favorable odds in the total hits market for over 0.5, while Bichette has exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last seven games. They are heavily favored to continue their contact trends.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR): Guerrero Jr. has had conflicting results, having failed to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last six games. While he has trended cold on Total Bases (failing to exceed 1.5 TB in 4 of his last 6 games), his ability to get on base remains high.
Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) & Matt Olson (ATL): Both Braves sluggers are trending hot for contact. Acuña has exceeded 0.5 hits in eight of his last nine games, and Olson covered the 0.5 hit line in eight of his last 10. While Olson is also performing well for power (7/10 games over 1.5 TB), Acuña has been relatively cold on Total Bases, failing to clear the 1.5 line in 11 of his last 16 games.
Pitcher Strikeout Trends:
Dylan Cease (TOR): Facing the Red Sox, Cease is set at a high line of 7.5 strikeouts. He has been a dominant force, exceeding this 7.5 K total in six of his last eight starts, suggesting the Over is the favored outcome based on recent form.
Patrick Sandoval (BOS): Sandoval has a low line of 4.5 strikeouts. While he has exceeded this total in four of his last five games overall (80.0% cover rate), he has struggled specifically against the Blue Jays, failing to clear 4.5 K in his last three outings against Toronto. Recent history suggests the Under is a strong possibility for this matchup.
How to Get Started With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP
To take advantage of this exclusive offer and start building your entries using the detailed player props above, follow the steps outlined below. This offer is available only to new users meeting age and region requirements.
The process is straightforward: create your account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a small entry for a chance to unlock your reward.
Eligibility: Must be a new user and meet all specified age and regional requirements.
Registration: Create and register your new account, providing standard personal information.
Qualifying Play: Place an initial entry of at least $5.
Potential Reward: Win $150 in free lineups if your original $5 play is successful.
Once these steps are completed, you will be eligible to receive $150 in free lineups should your initial qualifying entry result in a win.