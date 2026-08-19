Prince Owusu, rookie Noah Streit lead Montreal to 2-1 victory over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prince Owusu scored an early goal and rookie Noah Streit scored his first goal to give…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prince Owusu scored an early goal and rookie Noah Streit scored his first goal to give CF Montreal the lead late in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

Montreal (5-10-5) grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Owusu took a pass from Hennadii Synchuk in the 5th minute and scored his 12th goal of the season. It was the forward’s 34th goal in 90 career matches. Owusu joins Marco Di Vaio and Ignacio Piatti as the only players to score 25 goals over a two-year stretch in club history.

Synchuk’s assist was his first in 28 career appearances.

Columbus (5-10-5) tied it 1-1 in the 20th minute on an own goal by Montreal keeper Thomas Gillier.

The 20-year-old Streit found the net unassisted in the 78th minute in his 16th appearance.

Gillier saved two shots for Montreal.

Patrick Schulte totaled five saves for Columbus — just 3-6-2 in its last 11 matches..

Montreal was coming off back-to-back draws at home before winning in Columbus for only the fourth time in 18 tries.

The Crew lead the all-time series 15-10-7.

Up next

Montreal: Hosts Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

Columbus: At Nashville SC on Saturday.

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