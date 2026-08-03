Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trade Bonus for Monday MLB Trades (Aug. 3)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here to secure $20 in bonuses when you trade $10 on today’s MLB slate, including games like Cardinals vs. Yankees.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On August 3rd, 2026

As a savvy bettor, I’m always looking for an edge, and this exclusive offer for new Polymarket customers is exactly that. By simply registering for a new account and making a qualifying first trade of at least $10, you will automatically trigger a $20 bonus. Think of it as a jumpstart to your betting strategy, giving you extra ammunition to tackle today’s MLB slate.

To grab this offer, you just need to be 18 or older and physically present in a state where Polymarket operates. Once that first trade is locked in, your $20 bonus becomes available, giving us the flexibility to back our favorite spots or target a heavy underdog for a much bigger payout.

Polymarket MLB Monday Night Probabilities

Matchup Probability STL @ NYY STL 34% / NYY 67% WSH @ PHI PHI 60% / WSH 41% SD @ ARI SD 49% / ARI 52%

If you’re like me and want to see what a trade looks like in practice, here is the breakdown. Backing today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the New York Yankees, with $20 would yield a modest profit. If you are seeking a higher upside return, you can trade on an underdog, like the St. Louis Cardinals or the Washington Nationals.

When I’m handicapping these games, I look for clear statistical edges. In the STL @ NYY matchup, the Yankees hold a massive advantage on the mound. New York’s pitching staff boasts a 3.28 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP, completely overshadowing St. Louis’s 4.14 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. With Yankees starter Cam Schlittler throwing heat (boasting a 10-6 record and sub-2.10 ERA), New York’s run-producing .721 team OPS makes them a rock-solid home favorite.

Meanwhile, the SD @ ARI game is more of a toss-up. Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 4.00 ERA) faces San Diego’s Michael King (6-7, 3.38 ERA) at Chase Field. With King boasting a career 1.05 ERA against Arizona and Pfaadt in strong recent form, this promises to be a tight divisional clash—and a perfect spot to deploy those bonus funds.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started is a breeze. I’ve broken down the exact steps we need to take to unlock this bonus ahead of today’s first pitch:

Create an Account: Click here and register by providing your standard personal details, like your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the requested proof of identification to securely verify your new account—standard practice to keep us all safe. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, type in the promo code WTOP to ensure you qualify for the offer. Make a Trade: Deposit funds and execute a first-time trade of at least $10.

Once that initial trade clears, your $20 bonus is unlocked and ready to roll! Let’s get out there, navigate those MLB markets, and find a winner.