Maccabi Tel-Aviv ordered to play Europa League game in empty stadium because of fan fireworks

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA punished Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Monday by ordering the Israeli club to play a Europa League…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA punished Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Monday by ordering the Israeli club to play a Europa League home game in an empty stadium after fans lit fireworks at a game last week.

Maccabi hosts CSKA Sofia on Thursday at the same stadium in Batumi, Georgia, where the team beat Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 last week.

Israeli national and club teams have had to choose neutral countries to host games in UEFA competitions for security reasons since October 2023, when conflict with Hamas started.

Maccabi must pay a fine of 40,000 euros ($46,000) and play its next home game “behind closed doors,” UEFA said Monday in an urgent ruling by its appeal panel.

The attendance was 1,012 when Maccabi hosted Moldova’s Sheriff last Thursday in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

In Monday’s draw at UEFA headquarters for the qualifying playoffs round, the winner between Maccabi and CSKA was paired with OFI Crete, which hosts the first leg on Aug. 20.

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