Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB Deadline Day Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of an exciting welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB games by using Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and grabbing up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

Instead of a standard flat payout, this promotion unlocks a tiered mystery trading bonus, ranging from $15 up to $500, after users execute $25 in trades. This bonus provides the perfect opportunity to dive into the current slate of Kalshi prediction markets, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs or the St. Louis Cardinals facing the New York Yankees.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Unlocks $500 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Mystery trading bonus (Up to $500) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in Nevada or Michigan) Bonus Last Verified On August 3, 2026

The current Kalshi promo code grants new Kalshi customers access to a unique, tiered trading bonus to use on their prediction markets. To claim this offer, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once the user has made $25 in total trades, the mystery bonus is fully unlocked. The bonus distribution is structured to guarantee value while offering significant upside: 70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus, 24% will receive a $35 trading bonus, 5% will receive a $75 trading bonus, 0.65% will receive a $100 trading bonus, and 0.35% will receive the maximum $500 trading bonus.

This accessible entry point makes it easy to navigate Kalshi’s platform. As long as you are at least 18 years old, you can participate, as Kalshi is available in all 50 states. Once your account is funded, you can place your qualifying trades on the upcoming MLB slate, exploring various prediction markets rather than traditional sports offerings.

Monday Night MLB Options

Matchup Probability LAD vs. CHC LAD 53% / CHC 47% STL vs. NYY STL 34% / NYY 66% WSH vs. PHI WSH 40% / PHI 60%

When looking at the statistics for that prime matchup, it is easy to see why the Yankees are projected so favorably. New York’s pitching staff has been stellar overall with a 3.28 team ERA, while the Cardinals enter the game with a 4.14 team ERA. The Yankees also hold a distinct edge offensively, sporting a .721 team OPS compared to St. Louis’s .689 OPS, making New York a statistically compelling option for your first prediction market trade.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you unlock your mystery bonus before the first pitch of the upcoming slate, whether you are targeting the St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees, the Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, or the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and register for a new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Enter the Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to attach the bonus offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute a total of $25 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

You do not need to make a single trade worth $25 to qualify for the promotion. You can break it down into smaller increments, for example, making several smaller trades across the Dodgers-Cubs or Cardinals-Yankees markets. As long as the sum of your trades reaches $25, your mystery trading bonus will automatically become available in your account.