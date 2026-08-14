Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trade Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason Trades Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Securing the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here is one of the best ways to get started with prediction markets, as you can lock in $20 in bonuses for trades on tonight’s MLB games and the NFL Preseason slate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Offer Verified On August 14th, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview

There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this exclusive promotion is strictly available for new Polymarket customers looking to get in on today’s baseball and football action. If you are 18+ and physically located in an eligible state, you can claim a $20 bonus to kickstart your betting experience.

To unlock this offer, simply register your new account and execute an initial trade of at least $10. Once your funds are loaded and your $20 bonus is unlocked, we have plenty of options across today’s MLB slate to make those first trades. Whether you are backing the Yankees as they take on the Blue Jays, wagering on the Diamondbacks battling the Braves, or looking ahead to the Mariners visiting the Astros, you will be locked and loaded.

Polymarket MLB Friday Probabilities

Matchup Probability NYY @ TOR NYY 60% / TOR 42% AZ @ ATL AZ 37% / ATL 66% SEA @ HOU SEA 46% / HOU 55%

NYY @ TOR The New York Yankees look to be the superior choice based on season-long data. Boosted by their recent deadline acquisition of Luis García Jr., New York brings a major advantage to the plate, having scored 545 runs with a .724 team OPS, compared to Toronto’s 482 runs and .681 OPS. On the mound, the Yankees boast an impressive 3.30 team ERA, giving them a distinct edge over the Blue Jays’ 3.99 ERA.

ARI @ ATL Rival fans might be calling the Diamondbacks the “peskiest team in the league” as they battle for a wildcard spot, but they face a tough hill to climb against Chris Sale and the Braves. Atlanta holds a clear statistical edge, generating 591 total runs with a .734 OPS, pacing ahead of Arizona’s 552 runs and .712 OPS. Atlanta’s pitching staff features a 3.60 ERA, easily outperforming Arizona’s 4.12 team ERA.

Friday’s NFL Preseason Slate

If baseball isn’t your only angle today, we also have some fantastic gridiron action on deck. You can take that promotional bonus and apply it to Friday’s NFL Preseason slate. Today’s board features:

Buccaneers vs. Jets

Dolphins vs. Commanders

Broncos vs. Falcons

Preseason trading is all about finding real value in quarterback rotations and depth chart battles. If you do your homework, it offers a real chance to build your bankroll before the regular season even kicks off.

Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your promotional offer is a breeze. Follow these exact steps to activate the bonus before placing your MLB or NFL wagers:

Register an Account: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration or deposit process, enter promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit & Trade: Complete the activation by funding your account and making a first-time trade of at least $10.

Once these steps are completed, your offer will be activated, and we will be ready to chase down those winning tradestogether.