Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Sunday MLB Trades (Aug. 2)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Starting up a new profile with the Novig promo code WTOP50 here is the best way to get in on today’s MLB games, as you can secure $50 in coins by spending $25 on today’s slate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Offer Details

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On August 2nd, 2026

The underlying mechanics of this welcome bonus are designed exclusively for new Novig users. By registering an account and making a requisite $25 spend on the platform, eligible players automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins to use across the upcoming sports schedule within the app’s free mode.

This added capital is an ideal tool for building a sustainable bankroll. You can apply your newly acquired Novig coins to make targeted predictions on premier matchups, such as the upcoming clash between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Use Your Novig MLB Promo Today

Let’s begin by analyzing the underlying metrics to strategize our predictions once the lines go live.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) CHW @ TB CHW +133 / TB -141 O/U 7.5 TEX @ HOU TEX +113 / HOU -117 O/U 8.5 BOS @ LAD BOS +144 / LAD -156 O/U 8.5

Dodgers Moneyline: Advanced metrics point heavily toward Los Angeles. With Emmet Sheehan named as the probable pitcher, you can confidently back a starting unit that boasts a highly impressive 3.36 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. The Boston Red Sox counter with Jake Bennett. Despite Boston’s lineup carrying a respectable .710 OPS, the Dodgers’ superior run prevention, combined with a home offense slugging .433 overall, establishes a clear statistical edge for the home side.

Under on Rangers vs. Astros: Texas Rangers starter Kumar Rocker takes the hill against a Houston Astros rotation that has struggled with a 5.15 ERA this season. However, Rocker and the Texas pitching staff will be supported by an offense producing a modest .245 team batting average. The under presents an intriguing angle if both pitching staffs execute effectively at Daikin Park.

Rays Moneyline: Tampa Bay turns to Griffin Jax to shut down Anthony Kay and the Chicago White Sox. The Rays’ pitching staff generates a dominant 8.14 strikeouts per nine innings alongside a solid 3.72 overall ERA. Conversely, the White Sox have a 4.05 team ERA and are hitting just .239 at the plate. Backing Tampa Bay to exploit Chicago’s offensive inefficiencies provides a reliable, data-backed approach.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Offer

Unlocking your bonus follows a straightforward, step-by-step process. Execute the following steps to claim your offer and leverage your Novig coins:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process by inputting standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to comply with regulations and ensure a secure environment. Use Promo Code WTOP50: During sign-up, input the promo code WTOP50 when prompted to secure your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit using an approved, secure payment method. Place Your Bets: Navigate to the active markets and spend a minimum of $25 in the app to fully activate the promotion.

Once these steps are completed, your account will be funded and equipped with the bonus capital needed to make your predictions.