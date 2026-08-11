Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 MLB Prediction Bonus for Tuesday Games (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a $20 welcome bonus ahead of the upcoming MLB slate by registering with Polymarket promo code WTOP. Click here to start the registration process.

New users will receive a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial trade of at least $10. Once an account is funded, this promotional balance can be utilized across prediction markets for Tuesday in the MLB, as well as any other MLB matchups taking place this week. Polymarket also has trading options on politics, sports, culture, crypto, climate and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Prediction Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 11, 2026

New Polymarket customers have a clear opportunity to increase their trading capital for Tuesday in the MLB with a $20 sign-up bonus. Whether you are analyzing the upcoming matchup between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners or looking closely at the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Kansas City Royals, this welcome offer adds distinct value to your prediction strategies.

To unlock the $20 bonus, new users must complete their registration using the promo code and make an initial trade of at least $10. This promotion is strictly available to new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates. Once the qualifying trade processes, the bonus funds become available to use across any of the active MLB markets.

Use This Promo on Tuesday MLB Action

Matchup Probability SEA @ NYY SEA 45% / NYY 56% BOS @ TOR BOS 43% / TOR 58% KC @ LAD KC 30% / LAD 71%

A closer examination of the KC @ LAD matchup reveals precisely why the market heavily favors Los Angeles. The Dodgers feature a superior overall team batting average (.261) and OPS (.767) compared to Kansas City’s .245 average and .710 OPS. This statistical discrepancy extends to the pitching staff, where the Dodgers hold a strong 3.73 team ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Meanwhile, the Royals, who operated as sellers at the deadline by moving players like Lane Thomas, enter the contest struggling to limit baserunners with a 4.85 team ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. Driven by underlying data and recent roster upgrades, the Dodgers are logically positioned as the market leader.

How to Redeem Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming the welcome offer requires a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to unlock the promotion:

Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification as prompted to secure the account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you use promo code WTOP to officially opt into the offer. Make a Trade: Complete the activation process by making a first-time trade of at least $10.

Once the initial deposit clears, your account is fully active and prepared for trading on the latest MLB prediction markets. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with this Polymarket promo and this guaranteed $20 bonus.