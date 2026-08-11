Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Score Up To $500 MLB Trade Bonus (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here and unlock up to $500 in bonuses by trading $25 on tonight’s MLB games like Red Sox vs. Blue Jays.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Confirmed On August 11, 2026 by WTOP

Eligible new Kalshi customers have access to an exclusive welcome offer designed to build early bankroll momentum. To claim this offer, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their new account. From there, the bonus structure is officially unlocked after the user has made $25 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. These are the possible outcomes:

70% of new users get a $15 trading bonus

24% of new users get a $35 trading bonus

5% of new users get a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of new users get a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of new users get a $500 trading bonus

Once your account is funded, you can use these prediction markets to trade on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether your analysis points you toward the Boston Red Sox taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, the Seattle Mariners battling the New York Yankees in the Bronx, or the Milwaukee Brewers visiting the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, there is ample baseball action to dive into. Kalshi is currently available in most states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

Kalshi MLB Tuesday Probabilities

Matchup Probability MIL @ SD MIL 55% / SD 45% BOS @ TOR BOS 44% / TOR 56% SEA @ NYY SEA 46% / NYY 54%

To illustrate the potential returns on Kalshi’s prediction markets, if you were to trade a standard $10 unit on today’s heaviest favorite—the Toronto Blue Jays—you will get a smaller profit in compared to a successful trade on any of the other teams we have listed above.

Diving into the underlying metrics, the Brewers present a highly logical play on the moneyline tonight against the Padres. Milwaukee boasts a superior .252 team batting average and a reliable 3.47 staff ERA, indicating balanced production on both sides of the ball. In contrast, San Diego has struggled to maintain efficiency, posting a lower .236 average and a 4.14 ERA. Similarly, the Yankees stand out over the Mariners as a statistically sound bet. New York’s offensive lineup generates a robust .720 OPS to pair with a stingy 3.30 staff ERA. This dual threat easily outpaces Seattle’s .683 OPS and 3.78 team ERA, providing the Yankees with a distinct, data-backed edge.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward, logical process. To claim your bonus credits, simply follow these structured steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also be required to provide proof of identification to verify your identity and ensure regulatory compliance. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, verify that you enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer and unlock up to $500 in bonuses, you must make a total of $25 worth of trades on the platform. Note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $25; any combination of smaller trades that sums up to the $25 threshold will satisfy this initial requirement.

Once your qualifying trades are placed and the bonus structure is active, you will be well-equipped to tackle the rest of today’s MLB slate. You can immediately put your offer to work on intriguing pitching duels, such as the New York Yankees sending Ryan Weathers to the mound against the Seattle Mariners’ Bryan Woo, or the San Diego Padres turning to Walker Buehler to face the Milwaukee Brewers’ Kyle Harrison.