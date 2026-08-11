BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Mariners, MLB Games Tuesday

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Go all in on Tuesday’s MLB games by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 in select states to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Ahead of the upcoming MLB action, featuring exciting matchups like the Seattle Mariners taking on the New York Yankees and the New York Mets visiting the Atlanta Braves, new users can claim a welcome promotion using the latest BetMGM offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 MLB Bet

Before the first pitch is thrown in these scheduled matchups, whether you are eyeing the 71-48 Atlanta Braves hosting the 53-67 New York Mets, or the 66-52 New York Yankees taking on the 56-63 Seattle Mariners, eligible new bettors can claim a welcome promotion. Below is a clear breakdown of the current offers available based on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 11, 2026

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their initial bet wins. For example, if you back probable pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners against the 66-52 New York Yankees, and the Mariners secure the victory, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. The $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV.

For new users in all other participating US states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is exclusively available. Whether you plan to wager on Dylan Cease and the 57-63 Toronto Blue Jays or look toward another matchup on the schedule, you can place your first bet knowing that if it loses, your account will be credited with bonus bets matching your initial stake, up to $1,500.

Tuesday MLB Betting Preview, Analysis

Here is a look at the current BetMGM odds for the upcoming MLB slate:

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Runline: Mariners +1.5 (-189) | Yankees -1.5 (+155) Moneyline: Mariners +110 | Yankees -133 Total: 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Runline: Red Sox +1.5 (-182) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+150) Moneyline: Red Sox +120 | Blue Jays -143 Total: 7 (Over -110 / Under -110)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Runline: Mets +1.5 (-189) | Braves -1.5 (+155) Moneyline: Mets +110 | Braves -133 Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



One of the most intriguing matchups on the schedule features the New York Mets visiting the Atlanta Braves. The Mets’ lineup is headlined by Francisco Lindor, who has launched 11 home runs to go along with a .242 batting average and 30 RBIs this season. Lindor and the Mets will test Braves probable pitcher Martín Pérez, who holds a solid 3.26 ERA over 91 innings. The Mets will hand the ball to Nolan McLean, who boasts a 3.51 ERA and has racked up 156 strikeouts across 130.2 innings of work.

Another highlight is an AL East clash between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto will send ace Dylan Cease to the mound, and he has been dominant all year. Cease sports a sparkling 2.28 ERA and has mowed down opposing hitters with 184 strikeouts over 126.1 innings. Boston counters with Patrick Sandoval, as the Red Sox look to lean on offensive catalysts like Ceddanne Rafaela (61 RBIs) and Jarren Duran (86 hits, 60 RBIs) to manufacture run support.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Whether you are looking to place your opening wager on the 56-63 Seattle Mariners taking on the 66-52 New York Yankees, or any other matchup on the diamond, follow these simple steps to activate the offer: