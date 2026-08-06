Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $10, Get $20 Prediction Bonus for MLB Games (Aug. 6)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are ready to step up to the plate, using the Polymarket promo code WTOP is your ticket to a nice pay day. For new customers who sign up here, this welcome offer serves up a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

You can use these bonus funds right away to lock in your predictions for Thursday’s matchups, as well as for any MLB game this week. Let’s get into the trenches and build a winning betting strategy together.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Releases $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified August 6, 2026

Let’s break down exactly what this promotion entails. New Polymarket customers have a real chance to pad their bankroll today with a $20 sign-up bonus, perfectly timed for Thursday’s heavy MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing the Boston Red Sox hosting the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, or you are hunting for value in the late-night clash between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, these extra funds give us the edge we need.

To claim this offer, you just need to be 18 or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Keep in mind, this is exclusively for new Polymarket customers. The $20 bonus is fully unlocked and credited to your account the moment you make an initial deposit of at least $10. That is immediate ammo for our baseball wagers, allowing us to chase those bigger payouts with absolute confidence.

MLB Odds and Probabilities for Thursday

Matchup Moneyline Probability TOR @ CHC TOR -114 / CHC +102 TOR 51.8% / CHC 48.2% WSH @ PHI WSH +288 / PHI -339 WSH 25.0% / PHI 75.0% CHW @ BOS CHW +162 / BOS -181 CHW 37.2% / BOS 62.8% SD @ ARI SD -106 / ARI -106 SD 50.0% / ARI 50.0%

Odds are sourced from consensus bookmakers and are accurate as of August 6, 2026, at 14:32 UTC.

I always tell my fellow punters to look closely at the math before laying down their cash. If you place a $20 bet on today’s heaviest favorite—the Philadelphia Phillies (-339)—you are looking at a modest $5.90 in profit. However, if we want to chase a bigger payday by backing the slate’s biggest underdog, the Washington Nationals (+288), that same $20 wager returns a hefty $57.60 profit if they pull off the upset.

That WSH @ PHI matchup is the most intriguing puzzle on the board. The Phillies are heavy favorites with a 77.2% win probability, bolstered by their recent trade deadline acquisition of Luis Arraez and the earlier addition of Derek Hill. Their pitching is also shutting teams down, boasting a 4.200 ERA and a nasty 9.933 K/9 rate.

But here is the handicapping angle: the Nationals actually have the better offensive stats (.250 batting average, .766 OPS, and 620 runs compared to Philly’s .237 average, .704 OPS, and 505 runs). If Washington’s pitching—which has struggled with a 4.753 ERA and 1.395 WHIP—can somehow hold off Philly’s new-look lineup, there is serious value in backing the underdog for a massive payout.

Guide to Register with the Polymarket Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? Claiming this bonus for today’s MLB slate is an incredibly straightforward process. Just make sure to use the Polymarket promo code WTOP when registering. Here is our step-by-step game plan:

Create an Account: Start the registration process here. You will need to enter standard personal information like your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide the requested proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the signup flow, type in the promo code WTOP. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Once this clears, your offer is officially activated.

With your account locked and loaded, you are ready to dive into the market, make those smart trades, and hopefully walk away with a fantastic payout.