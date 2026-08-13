Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Bonus for Phillies-Twins, MLB, NFL Preseason Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated Field of Dreams matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins, new Polymarket customers can use a special welcome offer to trade on this game, as well as any NFL preseason games taking place this week. By using the latest Polymarket promo code WTOP during registration, new Polymarket customers will get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $10.

This bonus can be used immediately to trade on this evening’s unique clash in Iowa, as well as any other MLB games this week.

Polymarket Promo Code for MLB + NFL Preseason

Before placing your trades on tonight’s cinematic showdown in Dyersville, be sure to review the details of the current welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about the new user promotion:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Nevada and Michigan are not eligible)

Understanding the Polymarket Welcome Offer

New Polymarket customers looking to get in on the action for tonight’s highly anticipated showdown between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins can take advantage of an exclusive $20 sign-up bonus. To unlock this welcome offer, you simply need to register a new account using the promo code and make an initial deposit of at least $10. Once that qualifying deposit is complete, the $20 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you extra capital to trade on this special, Netflix-streamed Field of Dreams matchup.

Keep in mind that there are a few straightforward requirements to qualify. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers who are 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible state. Additionally, please note that the Polymarket platform and this promotional offer are currently not available to individuals located in Michigan or Nevada. Provided you meet these criteria, you will be ready to utilize your bonus on tonight’s game amidst the cornfields or any other available market.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

When analyzing this throwback-uniform matchup, the betting markets project an incredibly tight contest. Below are the current full-game moneylines and their implied win probabilities.

Team Moneyline Win Probability Minnesota Twins -108 51.9% Philadelphia Phillies -104 51.0%

Because this nostalgic contest is virtually a toss-up—with no automated ball-strike system in place for the evening—both teams carry negative moneylines. If you decide to trade $20 on the slight favorite—the Minnesota Twins at -108—a winning wager would yield $18.52 in profit for a total payout of $38.52. Alternatively, placing that same $20 on the underdog Philadelphia Phillies at -104 would return $19.23 in profit, rounding out to a total payout of $39.23 if they secure the victory.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

If you are ready to get in on the action for this unique Field of Dreams matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies, claiming your sign-up offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion before the first pitch:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your account to activate the offer.

Once your deposit is successful and your account is verified, your offer will be activated, and you will be ready to trade on this highly anticipated clash in Iowa.