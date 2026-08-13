Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up to $500 Trade Bonuses for MLB, NFL Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $25 in trades on the NFL preseason, MLB or any other sport to unlock up to $500 in bonuses. Click here to get in on the action.

New Kalshi customers who utilize this promotion can secure a tiered trading bonus after meeting the initial requirements, providing immediate capital to participate in markets featuring marquee matchups like the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Minnesota Twins in the Field of Dreams game. It’s also worth noting that there are tons of NFL preseason games coming up this weekend.

Score Up to $500 in Bonuses With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

The table below outlines the essential components of the trading bonus available to all new Kalshi users. By utilizing the specified promo code upon sign-up, users can activate their account and begin trading on outcomes for the Phillies, Twins, Red Sox, and Blue Jays.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Tiered Trading Bonus (Up to $500) Trade Requirement to Unlock $25 in total trades Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 13, 2026

The Kalshi welcome structure is specifically designed to provide new traders with immediate participation power across the platform’s diverse markets. New Kalshi customers who sign up and utilize the specified promo code are eligible for a tiered trading bonus once they have completed $25 worth of total trades.

The trading bonus is allocated based on participation, rewarding new users with different levels of capital to use on the platform:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus.

will receive a trading bonus. 24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus.

will receive a trading bonus. 5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus.

will receive a trading bonus. 0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus.

will receive a trading bonus. 0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus.

Analyzing MLB Prediction Markets

The Kalshi promo code provides new users with trading capital to engage immediately with upcoming competitive MLB markets. Below are the consensus moneylines and the associated vig-free probabilities for several key matchups, reflecting the current market sentiment regarding the likelihood of each team winning.

Matchup Probability BOS @ TOR BOS 59% / TOR 41% CHC @ WSH CHC 57% / WSH 43% PHI @ MIN PHI 50% / MIN 50%

The Boston-Toronto matchup sees Boston heavily favored. This price point is largely supported by Boston’s superior overall team pitching metrics, evidenced by a 3.49 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, compared to Toronto’s pitching staff (3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP). Boston also maintains a slight offensive advantage with a .248 average and 0.721 OPS.

Meanwhile, the historic matchup between the Phillies and Twins features a razor-thin margin. The market prices reflect a near-even contest, with the Minnesota Twins holding a marginal statistical advantage in team hitting (.725 OPS, .245 AVG) over the Philadelphia Phillies (.706 OPS, .237 AVG). The Twins’ slight edge in offensive output translates to their role as the marginal favorite in this outcome market. Trading on these highly competitive moneylines is an excellent mechanism to activate your Kalshi welcome offer.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

The Kalshi welcome offer is designed to be straightforward, allowing new users to quickly enter the prediction markets and participate in events like the Phillies vs. Twins or the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays contest.

To qualify for the tiered trading bonus, follow these simple steps: