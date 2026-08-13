Pirates aim to break 3-game skid, take on the Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (62-59, third in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 1:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (62-59, third in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (11-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Marlins: Tyler Phillips (3-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -124, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 62-59 overall and 38-24 at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 28-34 on the road and 58-64 overall. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 29 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs and 53 RBIs for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 10 for 33 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 28 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Endy Rodriguez is 9 for 33 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (hip), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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