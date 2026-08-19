Phillies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (64-63, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-58, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05…

Miami Marlins (64-63, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-58, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has gone 34-30 in home games and 69-58 overall. The Phillies have a 22-11 record in games decided by one run.

Miami is 64-63 overall and 26-38 on the road. The Marlins have a 40-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 23 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs while hitting .259 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 11 for 39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has a .308 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 29 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs. Griffin Conine is 12 for 30 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

Marlins: Joe Mack: day-to-day (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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