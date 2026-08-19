St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds play in game 4 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (65-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-66, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (65-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-66, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-10, 5.07 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (14-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -148, Cardinals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati is 31-35 at home and 60-66 overall. The Reds have gone 28-15 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has a 33-28 record on the road and a 65-62 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 24 doubles and 26 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 8 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

JJ Wetherholt has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 14 for 39 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .184 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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