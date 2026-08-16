Marlins take on the Reds after Marsee’s 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (63-61, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-63, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Miami Marlins (63-61, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (6-9, 3.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -124, Reds +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds after Jakob Marsee had four hits on Saturday in an 8-4 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati has a 30-32 record at home and a 59-63 record overall. The Reds have hit 160 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Miami is 63-61 overall and 25-36 in road games. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.95.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 90 RBIs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 7 for 33 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 29 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs while hitting .308 for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 10 for 32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .193 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.